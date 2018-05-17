Silent goods: Creating a Sustainable Luxury Bag

London has long had a Fashion Week and a Design Festival. Now there is 2018 London Craft Week – a magical combination of imagination, individuality, passion and skill found in the best-made of things. This year’s London Craft Week offered the chance to visit Silent Goods studio in Dalston to discover their story and craft first hand.

Silent goods create premium leather goods that challenge leading luxury brands for quality. And they do it using only the world’s finest eco-conscious materials.

Not everything you wear needs to shout for attention.

Founded by a designer, a master craftsman and an environmental scientist, Silent Goods creates sustainable luxury leather bags without an ego.

The studio crafts luxury goods shaped by a silent aesthetic that prioritises neutral yet beautiful product over brand. By completely removing all labels, logos and meaningless detail, they create pieces of real quality that remain understated, quietly accentuating your natural personal style, never overshadowing it.

“Our lives are full of noise. Practically everything we buy is pushing an agenda, weighed down with messages and meanings that say nothing about who we truly are,” says silent goods’ team.

“Silent goods was created as a counterbalance. Founded by a 4th generation master craftsman, an experienced designer and an environmental scientist, we are here to make products free of distraction and design clutter, so you can focus on what really deserves your attention.”

As an antidote to the constantly shifting rhythms of fashion, they offer a permanent range of archetypal bags. Resolutely designed for a single purpose, the bags are handmade by a passionate team who have dedicated their lives to their craft.

Sustainability and transparency permeate everything Silent Goods does. They want to make a positive social and environmental impact by selecting the most incredible yet sustainable materials and processes available. The bags are only ever available direct to consumer, without the traditional retail mark-ups.

The sustainable mindset is applied to everything the brand does. “And we are constantly looking for ways to improve. Our packaging is minimal and fully biodegradable. We’ve even commissioned Carter Studio to design a typeface that uses 50 per cent less ink. You’re reading it now. We’d love everybody to use it, so we’re giving it away for free – just ask us on social media!”