Guerlain opens pop-up dedicated exclusively to fragrances

Designing a fragrance is an art. French perfume, cosmetics and skincare house Guerlain, , which is among the oldest in the world, opens Boutique éphémère Guerlain Parfumeur at Bon Marché Rive Gauche – a pop-up store dedicated exclusively to fragrances at Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche.

If Summer could be bottled it would be Guerlain’s Aqua Allegoria collection. The perfume house is introducing the newcomer Passiflora, an invigorating mix of sun-soaked passion fruit & smooth ylang-ylang flower. A fresh, sparkling scent perfect for the season, available at the newly announced exclusive Guerlain perfume pop-up at Le Bon Marché, the Parisian luxury department store. The space is conceived as a tribute to the métier of parfumeur.

Until June 17 the Guerlain is setting up shop in the prestigious Left Bank department store. The pop-up store lets visitors discover the world’s largest selection of fragrances and choose their very own scent thanks to a unique array of digital and personalization services.

The pop-up space in Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche presents an olfactory library unique in the world, offering 110 Guerlain fragrances. The experience also includes a digital “perfume organ” with a powerful search algorithm that lets visitors determine their personal olfactory profile and find the perfect fragrance to match in just a few clicks. Once they choose their fragrance they can give free rein to their imagination, personalizing the least detail, including the shape and color of the bottle, type of ribbon and bow to decorate the neck of the flacon, or even an engraved name or message in any language.

Guerlain, the oldest French perfume house, is celebrating its 190th anniversary this year.

