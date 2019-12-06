Best Ways To Protect Your Hair During The Colder Weather

Protecting your hair from cold weather can be challenging as finding the right combination of resumes and conditioners to combat frizz can be a difficult balancing act. But with a number of activities out there as well as other tips and tricks, you can protect your hair with ease. To help you get started on your quest for the perfect winter hair, we have compiled a list of some of the best ways to care for your hair when the weather gets cooler.

Avoid Scorching Hot Showers

If you are someone who suffers from frizzy hair in the winter, then avoiding hot showers will help you out. By showering in lukewarm water, you are then ensuring that all the natural oils remain in the scalp whilst providing moisture to the rest of the hair. This will, therefore, help to keep the scalp as healthy as possible allowing for the hair to grow naturally. However, hair loss can also be caused by other elements such as hormone imbalances and lack of nutrition or even genetics, meaning that a hair transplant procedure in London may be needed to combat the issue and prevent hair loss from escalating. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the scalp is as healthy as possible before and after the procedure to ensure the best possible results.

Get Regular Trims

In addition to avoiding hot showers, it is crucial that you take the time to get regular trims. Whether this is every six weeks or once every few months, this will help to keep the ends of the hair looking as healthy as possible whilst encouraging it to grow. This will help to keep your hair looking healthy throughout the cooler months as this will help to reduce the appearance of dry split ends as a result, allowing you to look and feel great regardless of the weather.

Choose Your Conditioner Carefully

In addition to getting regular trims, it is important to choose the conditioner carefully as this will help to nourish the hair without adding any additional weight. Whether you decide to opt for a leave-in conditioner or you decide to use a conditioner that you would use normally, this can keep your hair looking moisturised whilst adding some natural-looking shine throughout the winter. This will benefit you in terms of maintaining the frizz and will also keep your hair looking great even when it is protected under your favourite woolly hat.

Use An Oil Or Serum For Hydration

If you are not a fan of a leave-in conditioner, there is always the option for a leave-in oil or serum for your hair. Whether this is applied from root to tip or just on the ends is completely up to you and can keep your hair looking great all year round. Whether you are looking for a serum that you can spray or a serum that you can place on a brush and work into the hair, this can keep you looking and feeling great without having to spend too much on hair care products in the process.

Regardless of whether you are someone who spends a lot of time outside in the winter or you are just looking to reduce the amount of frizz you experience when the weather gets cooler, there are a number of options available to help you achieve the perfect hair all winter. Which of these tips will you be trying first?