A new look with white gold and diamonds: Jaeger-LeCoultre 101 Feuille watch for women

Jaeger-LeCoultre unveils a new interpretation of the 101 Feuille secret watch for women.

Closely reproducing the curved and sensual lines of a leaf, the headdress of this secret watch can be raised or lowered with one simple movement. Whenever its owner desires, the 101 Feuille secret watch in white gold unveils its silvered opaline dial with absolute discretion.

After the 101 Reine and 101 Feuille interpretations in rose gold were made available for the 2018 Venice Film Festival, the luxury watchmaking Maison drew inspiration once more from its extraordinary legacy to bring an iconic watch model back to life, which was first created in 1959.

Under the dome of the elegant and refined leaf, which gives it part of its name, this new jewellery-watch conceals the renowned Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 101. Developed by the Manufacture in 1929, it remains the smallest mechanical movement in the world to this day. An exception in terms of miniaturisation: 98 components manufactured and assembled at the Manufacture with a volume of 0.2 cm3, thickness of 3.4 mm and weighing barely a gramme.

Under a bed of 171 diamonds (10.13 carats) of different diameters, set individually by hand to cover the precious metal completely, the secrets of the infinitely small are either hidden from the eyes or revealed to the light of day.

Expressing the art of gem-setting and hand-engraving, the 101 Feuille jewelry-watch in white gold offers signature Jaeger-LeCoultre Rare Handcrafts™ (Métiers Rares) characteristics a new chance to shine.