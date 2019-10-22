The first and longest-holding Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star spa in Las Vegas debuts its latest design evolution

The Spa at Wynn debuts its latest design evolution. The 45,000-square-foot retreat has been reimagined with a dramatic new aesthetic and refreshed treatment menu to help guests connect with mind, body, and spirit.

The new spa design concept is rooted in a deeper dusky color palette evoking nightfall, a transformative visual experience heightened by layered and luxurious accents of textured stone, sculptural metal, and organic natural elements.

New furniture, fixtures, and artwork throughout were either custom designed by Thomas or commissioned from master artisans around the world to revamp each of the 44 treatment rooms, hydrotherapy areas, and dressing rooms. The extravagant treatment room corridors – a signature Wynn architectural tenet that is replicated with unique iterations at each Wynn spa globally – are lined with 28 five-foot onyx pillars topped with hand-blown Murano glass vases. The two corridors converge in the spa’s central relaxation room, a haven for reflection grounded by Torus, an immense mirror-polished stainless-steel sculpture by artist David Harber.

Other focal points include a hammered bronze and clear quartzite chandelier by famed French designer Hervé Van der Straeten; three oversized vases with intricate hand-laid mosaics fashioned from thousands of seashells by artist Thomas Boog; and two enveloping 18-by-90-foot murals in the hydrotherapy areas featuring soothing koi fish from artist Paul Montgomery.

In celebration of the opening, four new treatments have been created exclusively for the Spa at Wynn.

Forest of Dreams: Heated bamboo and contoured stones provide a deeply therapeutic massage that concludes with targeted reflex point work and a revitalizing foot exfoliation.

Dosha Glow: Combines the ancient philosophy of Ayurveda with aromatherapy and super plants to balance the body’s energy and nourish the skin with a Kansa wand face massage.

Samadhi Enlightenment: This multi-sensory mind-body experience includes the soothing vibrations of hand-crafted Himalayan Singing Bowls, Ayurvedic massage, and guided Chakra balancing incorporating semi-precious stones.

Mojave Bliss: Organic body treatment incorporating Himalayan Singing Bowls, indigenous plants, and semi-precious stones to restore balance to the skin.