A Garden of Delights in full bloom: Hortus Deliciarum – the first Gucci High Jewelry collection by Alessandro Michele

Gucci debuts in High Jewelry with a mythical garden.

Gucci marked two scintillating milestones: the first Gucci High Jewelry collection and the luxury house‘s first high jewelry boutique in Place Vendôme in Paris.

Crafted by hand, some of the 200 Hortus Deliciarum High Jewelry pieces inspired by a mythical garden debuted in Gucci’s first high jewelry boutique on 16 Place Vendôme in Paris.

Place Vendôme, the Parisian epicenter of high jewelry, welcomed a new Gucci boutique dedicated to fine and high jewelry. Creative Director Alessandro Michele channels his curiosity and curatorial instinct into the House’s first-ever Gucci High Jewelry collection, Hortus Deliciarum, in Latin meaning ‘Garden of Delights’.

Luminous, individual, the new Hortus Deliciarum high jewelry collection presented during Couture Week in Paris is focused on three themes: Animal Kingdom, Hearts & Arrows, and Solitaires. Striking solitaire rings are paired with gilded cuffs, one of a kind pieces, majestic animals, and allusions to Gucci’s costume jewellery.

“Within these lines we find foliate motifs necklaces and chandelier earrings which refer to the current trend for grandiose Rococo and Baroque inspired jewellery. Contrasting colours of cabochon gemstones and chain link diamond pavé necklaces with animal motifs also keep the collection fashionable and of the moment,” wrote jewelry expert katerinaperez.com.

“Hearts & Arrows, pays homage to undying love in all its forms, with sparkling hearts crossed with plume-tipped sagittate arrows, and coming-of-age tiaras,” wrote harpersbazaar.com.

The collection features Gucci symbols cast with precious metals and stones. A lion’s head in a white gold bracelet and ring reveals colored tourmalines, garnets, amethysts and opals; other luxury pieces crafted with a heart and arrow gleam with blue sapphires and diamonds.

“This being Gucci, though, there isn’t a diamond in sight. Instead, fiery orange mandarin garnets, blush-pink topaz, rich red rubellites and mint-green tourmalines take centre stage in this magical garden,” wrote thejewelleryeditor.com

“It’s a bold, brilliant and slightly bonkers collection that will appeal to the growing legion of Gucci aficionados who adore Michele’s gloriously off-kilter take on fashion.”

English musician, singer, songwriter, producer and poet Florence Welch performed at the Petit Palais in Paris to celebrate the opening of Gucci Vendôme, wearing a Gucci Cruise 2020 plissé crêpe voile gown, a ring in yellow gold with yellow beryl and sapphires and a ring in yellow gold, garnet and diamonds from the new Gucci High Jewelry collection.

The most notable thing about this high jewellery collection, added Katerina Perez, is undoubtedly the vivid, almost neon saturation of colour in the gemstones which Gucci has employed. Renowned for his passion for jewellery and poetic vision, Alessandro Michele has personally sourced unique stones for his first fine jewellery collection.