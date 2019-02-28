The chic way to keep your most precious accessories safe. These jewelry & watch boxes will lend style and refinement to everyday living.

Aspinal of London Leather Grand Luxe Jewellery Box (~EUR 745)

Lined in suede, Aspinal of London Leather Grand Luxe Jewellery Box opens to reveal a lower level with compartments and removable top tray with ring rolls and padded lids. Complete with the signature shield plaque and a lock fastening, it safely stores your most beloved items.

Anya Hindmarch Textured-leather jewelry case (€595 at net-a-porter)

This Anya Hindmarch travel case doubles as a jewelry box. The textured-leather jewelry case fitted with a host of softcompartments to stow earrings, ring and necklaces. The zipped pockets are perfect for storing keepsakes and small items.

Smythson Grosvenor leather jewelry box (€3,250 at net-a-porter)

Crafted in Spain from dove-gray leather, this organizer from Smythson boasts ample space with pull out drawers, hinged compartments and rows of ring cushions. It’s lined in soft tarnish-resistant suede, finished with a built-in mirror and secures with subtle locks.

Dolce & Gabbana Carretto Jewellery Box (~EUR 6,569 )

Opening to reveal six different compartments for storing jewellery and treasured keepsakes, Dolce & Gabbana CarrettoJewellery Box will bring a touch of Mediterranean glamour to your bedside table or dresser.

WOLF ‘Chloe’ Jewelry Box

The spacious, structured jewelry case is featuring anti-tarnish LusterLoc lining to keep all your accessories in pristine condition. WOLF ‘Chloe’ Jewelry Box features 15 interior storage compartments; 7 ring rolls; removable travel case with 4 ring rolls.

NORDSTROM Travel Jewelry Box

Safely and securely bring along your bling in this zip-closure jewelry box with tabs, hooks, compartments and an elasticized pocket to accommodate it all. A soft-sided metallic exterior looks attractive, and the textile-lined interior keeps everything neatly organized.

WOLF ‘Caroline’ Travel Jewelry Case

Interior wall pocket; built-in mirror; seven ring rolls; three necklace hooks

Aerin Shagreen Large Jewellery Box (price: ~ EUR 1,271.37 at Harrods)

This luxurious jewellery box boasts a textured shagreen effect finished with gold-tone brass detailing. It opens up to reveal a soft suede lining, perfect for keeping all of your treasured jewels safe.

Christofle Beebee Silver Baby Keepsake Box (price: ~ EUR 146 at Harrods)

This silver-plated keepsake box is perfectly sized for holding locks of hair, baby teeth, jewellery or other small but sentimental treasures. It makes an ideal gift for a baby shower, christening or birthday.

Ettinger Medium Leather Travel Box (~EUR 158 at Harrods)

Luxury British brand Ettinger offers an exquisite box crafted from leather for storing small items while on your travels, near or afar. Perfect for pieces such as jewellery or headphones.

Stow Elizabeth Jewellery Storage Gift Set (~EUR 721 at Harrods)

The interior of the Stow Elizabeth Jewellery Storage Gift Set provides optimum space for your most-treasured gems, with a drawstring pouch and the brand’s Hester and Jeanne boxes to hold rings and dainty pieces. Removable magnetic cushions make space to display the finest watches and bracelets.

WOLF Windsor Watch & Accessory Case (Fiberboard/faux leather; ~ $156 at Nordstrom)

WOLF Windsor Watch & Accessory Case is a mid-century-designed case conceived to hold and preserve watches and other accessories with a soft silk lining for plush protection. WOLF Windsor Watch & Accessory Case offers 17 interior storage compartments, 8 ring rolls, and 10-piece watch storage.

WOLF Zoe Large Jewelry Box (~$575.00 at Nordstrom)

The compact vintage-inspired design opens at the sides, front and top to reveal many slots and compartments, a matching round box that can be used for traveling and a mirror to see how everything looks before setting out for the day.

WOLF Blake Watch Roll (~$135.00 at Nordstrom)

WOLF Blake Watch Roll exudes versatility and charm. Fusing traditional style with contemporary flair, the soft Ultrasuede lining protects your watches while you’re traveling.

TUMI Voyageur Ennis Nylon Jewelry Roll (~$125 at Nordstrom)

Make travel a little easier with a sleek, thoughtfully designed case that keeps your jewelry organized and protected. The slim profile makes it easy to slip into your carry-on or tote, while multiple pockets ensure tangle-free storage of necklaces, bracelets and other pieces.