Salone del Mobile 2019: furniture that features Aston Martin design language in our homes

New Aston Martin Home collection offers numerous options for personalization and creativity.

The collaboration between luxury British carmaker Aston Martin and makers of luxury interiors and accessories Formitalia gave birth to a new contemporary, yet timeless collection of furniture. Handcrafted in Italy using authentic, luxurious materials, the new line will debut at Salone del Mobile 2019 Milano in April.

Elegantly asymmetrical, the new Sofa V255 by Aston Martin proposes a clean and compact line that plays with evident but pleasantly different details: an interrupted backrest that leaves space to a low armrest, in sharp contrast with the other arm of a different shape that creates a perfect angle with the back itself. The result is a combination of essential and comfortable design at the same time, enriched by the presence of a square-shaped pouf with an integrated metal tray.

Featuring a satin-finished champagne gold metal base, Aston Martin V255 sofa is completely upholstered in fabric and is completely customizable thanks to a wide selection of exclusive fabrics and hand-treated aniline leathers, available in over 50colours.

A winning combination for the new Aston Martin Home V216 table: two objects of different sizes and heights and the double option of freely intersecting them in an elegant harmony or letting them stand separately, open to the consumer creativity.

This peculiar structure is covered in very elegant leather and comes with feet in satin-finished champagne gold metal with leather details and a Carrara marble top for the low model and a wooden top for the tall model.

Aston Martin presents also a new armchair (V263) with an ergonomically comfortable line, characterized by the union of two expertly curved elements to guarantee a pleasant sitting with a very minimal refined look. The structure is completely covered in leather with a matching pillow. The upholstery is completely customizable thanks to a vast selection of leathers and exclusive fabrics proposed in over 50 different shades.

A simple line embellished with refined details, the new V274 bookcase has a very minimal self-supporting structure in satin-finished champagne gold metal with exposed shelves, characterized by raised edges, completely covered in soft leather. The possibility to choose leather among many different shades offers numerous options for personalization and creativity.