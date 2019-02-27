Salone del Mobile 2019: Tonino Lamborghini Casa melts elegance and comfort into timeless items



Luxury lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini and Formitalia Luxury Group celebrate 15 years of collaboration in the furniture industry. Stylish Tonino Lamborghini furniture awaits those who book an apartment at Tonino Lamborghini Residences Dubai.

On the occasion of Salone del Mobile Milano 2019 – the Furniture Fair that will be held in Milan next April – Tonino Lamborghini will present its luxury collection for home and office manufactured and distributed worldwide by Formitalia Luxury Group. The automotive and mechanical stylistic elements which have always characterized the luxury accessories of the Bull brand are also the key inspiring elements of the branded design furniture collection.

Tonino Lamborghini Casa Sarthe Sofa

The minimalist Sarthe Sofa (cm 332x102x86H) is characterized by an ash structure with an open-pore black matte finish, leather or fabric upholstery with vertical stitching on top of arms and back, and metal feet with nickel bronze finish. Sarte is available in different sizes and different configurations. You can choose the armrests according to the future’s owner preferences: armrest in wood with drawer or armrest with a bookcase.

Tonino Lamborghini Casa Victoria

A refined leather covering envelops Tonino Lamborghini’s Victoria soft armchair (cm 80x80x90H) characterized by a roundish line with no corners, which a smart head/backrest pillow makes even richer.

Tay, the central table featuring a wooden top with a glossy black finish, is one of the highlights of the new collection. The discreet and harmonious base is made from iron-colored lacquered metal.

This year’s collection of lamps from Tonino Lamborghini Casa has a hexagonal base and lampshade made entirely of metal with a glossy bronze lacquered finish. Called Alpha-One, the aesthetically impactful collection is available in the floor version and table version.

This month, the brand presented the new Tonino Lamborghini Racing sunglasses at Milan Mido Exhibition, the world’s most important fair in the eyewear industry. The hylex injected acetate temples have a colored satin metal core coordinated with the lenses. This highly sporty design is inspired to the brand’s automotive heritage: the vertical grilles on the hinges are inspired by the air intakes in the rear engine bonnet of the luxury sports cars.