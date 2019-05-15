Zoom in on the exclusive patented technology behind Dior Prestige’s new La Micro-Lotion de Rose

Dior Prestige La Micro-Lotion de Rose – A pioneer in nutri-cosmetics.

The Dior Prestige nutri-cosmetics line has been enhanced with a new micro-nutritive product, La Micro-Lotion de Rose.

The new skincare product is “like an ode to Christian Dior’s favorite flower,” says Dior about the star ingredient – the Rose de Granville. The Rose de Granville is a flower exclusive to the French luxury House, created by Dior Science’s researchers and based on an extremely resistant variety of wild rose discovered on the cliffs of Normandy close to the childhood home of founder Christian Dior.

Micronization allows the nutritive oil of the Rose de Granville to be fragmented into millions of micro-droplets, each the size of a micron, suspended in the intensely fresh texture of a lotion for ultimate purification and long-lasting hydration.

Designed in response to the needs of combination to oily skin, this lotion combines for the first time the cleansing and purifying effects of rose minerals with the nutritive and reparative properties of the flower’s precious oil. Thanks to exclusive micronization technology, which allows the oil to be fragmented into millions of micro-droplets each the size of a

micron, its lightweight, comfortable formula procures an intensely fresh sensation, assuring 12 hours of hydration without

shine.

From the first application, pores are visibly tightened, the skin is instantly more beautiful, clarified and deeply moisturized. Day by day, the skin’s texture is smoother; it is cleansed, purified and rebalanced without ever compromising on comfort.

La Micro-Lotion de Rose is designed for application before Micro-Huile de Rose, Dior’s emblematic micro-nutritive concentrate, to be used before Dior Prestige La Crème Texture Essentielle for optimum results.