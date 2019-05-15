Dublin’s most prestigious and historic five-star property joined the prestigious Autograph

The Shelbourne: the hotel’s next chapter. Autograph Collection Hotels Welcomes Ireland’s National Treasure.

Marriott’s Autograph Collection Hotels has announced the addition of Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin’s most prestigious and historic five-star property. For nearly two centuries The Shelbourne has played a pivotal role in Irish society.

Recently renovated by Guy Oliver of design firm Oliver Laws, the iconic hotel has been at the heart of Dublin society since 1824. The hotel was a favorite address for royalty, statesmen, artists, writers and legends of stage. The Shelbourne’s list of guests includes Princess Grace of Monaco, John F. Kennedy, Michael Collins and Eamon De Valera, all of whom have luxury suites with enviable views of the green named after them.

Overlooking Dublin’s grandest square, St. Stephen’s Green, The Shelbourne is just a stone’s throw from some of the city’s most celebrated landmarks: Trinity College, parliament building Dáil Éireann, and the National Gallery.

The Shelbourne offers several distinctive food and beverage options to suit every occasion.

The Horseshoe Bar which has played host to notable meetings over the years from politicians and journalists to visiting dignitaries and local personalities.

The Lord Mayor’s Lounge, Ireland’s most iconic drawing room, offering Afternoon Tea overlooking St. Stephen’s Green.

The Saddle Room Restaurant, a timeless dining room with a relaxed atmosphere, old-school Irish service and a menu fullof classic favourites. 1824 Bar, The Shelbourne’s newest addition – a snug, and sophisticated hide away with a hand-picked list of whiskey.

The hotel is known for its ten historic meeting rooms spanning over 10,000 square feet.

The Shelbourne is also introducing a signature offering called “Independent Spirit” that pays homage to Irish Whiskey. Celebrating the rebirth of Irish Whiskey in 1824 when The Shelbourne opened its doors, the spirit will be featured incrafted experiences including an after-dinner whiskey trolley in The Saddle Room Restaurant and ‘Whiskey Sommeliers’in The Horseshoe Bar.