Premium Suites On New Ultra-Luxury Expedition Ships to Have a Built-In Heated Jacket Wardrobe

Ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn Cruises Unveils Premium Suites On New Purpose-Built Expedition Ships.

Each premium suite aboard Seabourn’s new expedition ships will have a built-in heated jacket wardrobe, where guests can grab a warm coat before heading out on a cool morning or hang their wet outdoor parkas and other gear to dry quickly once they return from adventures off the ship.

Seabourn ultra-luxury cruise line has given travelers their first glimpse of the premium suites on its two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships set to launch in June 2021 and May 2022, respectively. The work of hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany (considered the originator of the title “restaurant designer”), the Wintergarden, Signature, and Owners Suites are masterfully designed spaces that will provide beautiful and relaxing luxury accommodations on Seabourn Venture and her soon-to-be-named sister ship along with a number of enticing amenities only available to guests who book the Premium Suites category.

Elegant design elements such as parchment texture inspired wall panels and curvilinear arches reflect bygone maritime craftsmanship. Custom bedside panels recall luxury travel from another era yet are decidedly current with toggle switches, an analog clock and a fold away reading lamp, perfect for curling up with a custom Seabourn wool blanket. Guests are drawn into the space with organic shapes, materials like wood and stone, and intricately textured fabrics.

The bathrooms with separate shower and bathtub feature luxurious bronze fittings. The ship’s art collection, curated to reflect that of a seasoned explorer, will extend beyond public areas into the ship’s all ocean front with private veranda suites as well.

The suites feature several pieces from the custom furniture collection created for the expedition ships by Tihany’s product design arm and developed by a leading European furniture manufacturer. The collection is highlighted by crafted details such as wood frames, exposed rivet details and bronze inlays.

For this latest project with Seabourn, Tihany will develop the design vision for public areas and all categories of luxurious guest suites, as well as a bespoke furniture collection.