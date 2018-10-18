Brazil is beautiful in every way, from the diversity in design and architecture, to the endless varieties of dishes, to the people themselves. According to Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide, “Everyone wants to be a part of the action and W Hotels is no exception.

The hospitality chain announced the brand’s first hotel in Brazil. Slated to open in 2021, W São Paulo will add a new beat to the heart of Brazil’s most populous metropolis. The hotel is slated to join this year’s exciting lineup of W openings in the region including W Panama (open as of February 2018) and W Costa Rica (opening in late 2018). Owned by HBR Realty, W São Paulo will be more than a first for W as Marriott International’s first luxury hotel in the country.

W Hotels Anthony Ingham says the Nini Andrade Silva-designed W São Paulo will be to be unlike any other hotel in Brazil. The new address is combining bold W design and the brand’s dynamic lifestyle with a Brazilian twist. From the lushly planted ground floor level with gardens and meandering paths to an iconic rooftop with an infinity edge pool, design details will honor the local culture and vibrant people of Brazil, says W brand’s renowned design team.

Situated in the popular Vila Olímpia business district in São Paulo, the property will be just two blocks away from JK Iguatemi, one of the city’s leading upscale shopping areas with numerous luxe shops and happening dining venues. W São Paulo will be surrounded by a mix of high-end residential towers and a broad range of nightlife and entertainment.

W São Paulo will feature 179 luxe guestrooms, including two WOW Suites and one Extreme WOW Suite (the brand’s take on the Presidential Suite), as well as two feature restaurants including rooftop dining with sweeping views of the city and a signature Living Room (lobby) bar. W São Paulo will also welcome guests to fuel their stays with a state-of- the-art FIT center and expansive WET Deck (pool).

The opening of W São Paulo will mark the seventh W hotel in the Caribbean and Latin America region alongside W Santiago, W Mexico City, W Costa Rica, W Panama, W Colombia and W Punta de Mita.