It’s never too early to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping. Browse Emily Ratajkowski top luxe picks – from watches to handbags … on eBay.

The holiday season is the perfect time to amp up your accessories style. For the entire month of October eBay is hosting a slate of luxury sales with new and rare archival pieces from coveted brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci and Rolex. eBay Fashion has teamed up with Emily Ratajkowski to curate her top holiday gifts from a selection of rare, new and vintage handbags, luxury watches and sneakers for eBay.com.

Emily Ratajkowski confessed she loves shopping on eBay because you are able to find amazing special pieces that you can’t find anywhere else.

“I was excited when eBay approached me to share my gift picks this holiday season because eBay is the ultimate destination for gifting, whoever might be on your list. I especially love searching for the incredible handbags you can only find on eBay!” said Emily Ratajkowski.

Whether you’re shopping for that special, sold out bag to reinvigorate your winter wardrobe or need to select an unforgettable gift, eBay is a reliable resource for luxury bags, accessories and watches.

Ratajkowski’s curated picks are available until October 24 on eBay.com/luxury. Some of the items up for grabs from the event include but aren’t limited to the following: