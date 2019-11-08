Viking will only build 110 of these exclusive Rose Bold ranges for an elite group

The use of Rose Gold is definitely unique… moving away from the typical stainless steel. Viking Introduces Cast Black & Rose Gold Limited Edition 7 Series Range.

Viking Range originated ultra-premium commercial-type appliances for the home, creating a whole new category of high-end home appliances. The latest products is Cast Black & Rose Gold Limited Edition 7 Series Range. Building on the popular 7 Series line of Viking Ranges, this combination of style, innovation and performance with beautiful copper-toned accents and contemporary cast black finish truly results in a design statement that is “Rose Bold.”

The Cast Black & Rose Gold Limited Edition 7 Series Range is the first in a series of limited-edition releases from Viking and only a seleect few will be able to have this beautiful range in their kitchens. The company will only build 110 of these exclusive ranges.

This includes exclusive Viking features such as:

Elevation Burners that efficiently deliver heat to any size cookware; VariSimmer Setting that provides gentle, even simmering; SureSpark Ignition System ensuring automatic ignition/reignition; GentleClose Door for dampened closing; Black Chrome Knobs with CoolLit LED backlighting to highlight the Rose Gold.

This is only a handful of the many features and the range will be available in both 48″ and 36″ models with a variety of burner and griddle configurations.

“There’s a certain confidence that comes when you’re not afraid to make a statement. A perfectly tailored coat… a bold wall color… a classic leather tote—these are timeless pieces that define your signature style. We can relate. Our Limited Edition Series exudes our signature style: sharp, unexpected, and totally on point. Designed for fellow style enthusiasts, like you,” said Viking in a statement.

Leading design and cooking experts are taking note of the new Cast Black & Rose Gold Limited Edition 7 Series Range as well.

“Elegant. Elevated. Forward-thinking yet classic.” That’s interior design phenom Kara Mann on the new Limited Edition Series range from Viking.

The release of the Limited Edition Range is another example of Viking’s approach to building luxury appliances with style, form and functionality. The combination of Viking innovation, design, quality and heritage has not gone unnoticed and has garnered recent awards from House Beautiful and Good Housekeeping amongst others.