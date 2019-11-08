This luxury tower can be the residential reference to the next decade for São Paulo, Brazil

Heritage is Cyrela and Pininfarina’s new project featuring grand floor plans and luxurious amenities.

The single residential tower will go up in one of the most prestigious locations in São Paulo referred to as the “Manhattan circuit.”

The partnership that won the heart of citizens of São Paulo with their first project Cyrela by Pininfarina completed in 2018

presents a new luxury residential project in the making.

Located in the desirable Leopoldo Couto Magalhaes Junior Street in the area of Itaim Bibi, the project currently under construction combines elegance with fluidity. Considering an innovative architectural concept, this project will be one of the biggest icons in the downtown of the city.

“I believe this project will be the residential reference to the next decade for the city of São Paulo”, says Efraim Horn, co- president of Cyrela.

The single tower rises up 32 floors and features 31 spacious apartments with one unit per floor ranging from 570 m2 to 700 m2 . Each apartment features large balconies. The new Pininfarina project aims to become the referral of high-end luxury design in Brazil and offer the market something novel and unique “Smart design is consistently anticipating future scenarios to find continuous innovation focused on the user experience and quality of life”, said Paolo Pininfarina, chairman of Pininfarina.

The goal for Pininfarina is to offer residents a 360-degree experience throughout all touchpoints.

The garage is the first experience residents and guests will encounter when arriving at Heritage. Special consideration has been taken in ensuring the garage is a positive and comfortable experience. Each unit features 6 to 8 parking spots to allow residents to comfortably store their vehicles.

Heritage amenities offer luxurious experiences for all members of the family to enjoy including indoor and outdoor adult pools, a fun-sized kids pool, a kids area and playground, a tennis court, relaxing lounges, a bar, a ballroom with an outdoor terrace, a state-of-the-art gym, a soothing spa and more.

“Reaching a timeless beauty and unprecedented sublime inspiration, that is the interpretation of the architect of the future. This is the legacy that Cyrela intends to perpetuate: sensitivity, combining the classic with elegance, a project masterfully designed by Pininfarina’s hands. More than the record of a history, a milestone of 57 years of Cyrela, born today to bear the difference in the beauty of tomorrow,” added Efraim Horn.

The new project allows Cyrela to position its brand as the luxury reference of development in Brazil. The company has been establishing strategic partnerships with renowned names in the world of architecture with Pininfarina being the leader

in this strategy.