UK marks the first port of call for Clé de Peau Beauté in EMEA



After achieving success in Asian markets, Clé de Peau Beauté is strategically poised to expand into new territories.

Clé de Peau Beauté, the premier luxury skincare and makeup brand from SHISEIDO Company, Limited, has launched exclusively at Harrods, at one of the world’s premier destinations for Luxury Beauty.

Clé de Peau Beauté harnesses the power of Japan’s cutting-edge approach to science, to deliver comprehensive tailored solutions to treating all skin needs.

The growth of the European Luxury market heralds great opportunities for brands, and for super-premium offerings like Clé de Peau Beauté that comes with a unique and complete offering, the opportunities are endless. According to Lindsay Azpitarte, Clé de Peau Beauté Europe & Middle East VP, the high-end beauty brand has ambitious plans in Europe and exciting new announcements are in the pipeline.

“The UK has great potential for Clé de Peau Beauté as a key market. We believe that British customers and international travelers to the UK are highly knowledgeable when it comes to Beauty, and will embrace our brand philosophy, as well as appreciate our approach for uncompromising quality,” says Yukari Suzuki, Clé de Peau Beauté Chief Brand Officer.

High-end beauty brands are driving the luxury sector in the UK. Clé de Peau Beauté has an excellent track record in Asia and in the USA for exceeding the expectations of even the most discerning, thanks to their unique formulas, spectacular designs and meticulous attention to quality. Charles de Montalivet, SHISEIDO UK, UK & Ireland Country General Manager is confident that this hard-earned reputation will convert to success in Europe.

“We are honored and delighted to be the exclusive launch partner for Clé de Peau Beauté in Europe. It’s the ideal addition to elevate the launch of our new Beauty Hall and one we know our clients will adore,” added Mia Collins, Head of Beauty at Harrods.

Consumers will be able to experience Clé de Peau Beauté’s unique philosophy and full range of products, including award-winning celebrity favorites such as La Crème, Concealer and Correcting Cream Veil.

Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury brand from SHISEIDO Cosmetics, was founded in 1982.