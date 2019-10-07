Clean Beauty – a collection free of paraben, paraffin, phthalate, sulfate, silicone, and animal testing



Pure, powerful, natural beauty products, containing what you want and nothing more – this collection at Neiman Marcus is free of paraben, paraffin, phthalate, sulfate, silicone, and animal testing.

Neiman Marcus Enhances Beauty Assortment With New “Clean Beauty” Online Shop

Customers don’t need to sacrifice quality in order to get clean products. Neiman Marcus, the Dallas-based premier luxury retailer, announced their assortment of Clean Beauty products. Products that are free of all factors will be easily identified on the website by a “clean” circular icon. In stores, beauty products that meet Neiman’s clean standards will be noted with the same “clean” icon on beauty counters.

This move to offer a Clean Beauty collection is part of a larger brand wellness initiative. Like fashion, wellness is highly individual. While one’s version of self-care may be a daily fitness class, another’s might involve a luxurious skincare ritual. However you care for your mind and body, make this the season you make it a priority. Customers can shop activewear, sun care, beauty, health supplements and sleep collections through Neiman Marcus’ online Wellness Guide.

“It was important for us to launch this initiative and specifically call out these products so our customers can easily make an educated decision,” said Michelle Gill, Divisional Merchandise Manager, Beauty, Neiman Marcus. “We have so many amazing products, both a part of our existing assortments and new to Neiman Marcus, that are free of these ingredients.”

Neiman Marcus’ Clean Beauty products are comprised of skincare, haircare, nailcare, and color cosmetics. Highlights include Maya Chia The Eye Achiever Multi-Correctional Serum, Agent Nateur HOLI(ROSE) No4 Deodorant , Knesko Skin Nano Gold Repair Collagen Face Mask, and Kjaer Weis Lipstick.