Superocean Automatic 44 Outerknown – Breitling’s 2nd model co-designed with Kelly Slater’s surf wear brand

Outerknown and sustainable: The Breitling Superocean Automatic 44 Outerknown Watch ECONYL NATO strap collection.

The Breitling Summits allow Breitling to communicate the state of the brand directly, unfiltered, and in real-time – and this edition has been another perfect example. On September 24 and 25, 2019, Breitling focused all its energy on America’s West Coast during the Breitling Summit. Following a lavish opening day in Beverly Hills, the action moved inland to Kelly Slater‘s Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California.

Following the Breitling Summit in Beverly Hills, which included a surprise visit from Breitling Cinema Squad member Brad Pitt, the memorable experience moved up a gear at Kelly Slater’s extraordinary Surf Ranch in Lemoore. Slater, generally considered to be among the greatest surfers of all time, along with fellow Surfers Squad members Stephanie Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons, welcomed Breitling and its guests to the Surf Ranch, which features an incredible artificial wave pool where surfers can catch the world’s longest man-made, open-barrel wave.

“I was thrilled when I heard that Breitling and Outerknown wanted to host a brand day here at the Surf Ranch alongside the entire Surfers Squad. We had a fantastic day here in Lemoore,” said Kelly Slater.

At the Surf Ranch, Breitling celebrated the launch of its Superocean Outerknown diver’s watch, created in partnership with Outerknown, the sustainable apparel brand cofounded by Slater. The event also marked the launch of the innovative and sustainable Outerknown ECONYL NATO strap collection. The vibrant, colorful straps have been produced from ECONYL yarn, a wholly recycled and infinitely recyclable material created from waste – including discarded fishing nets – that has been recovered from the oceans. Not only did the Breitling Surfers Squad demonstrate their world-champion styles, but some of the guests also had a chance to ride the impressive waves at the Surf Ranch themselves.

“We had a chance to present our new products in incredible surroundings with extremely talented personalities whose lifestyle we admire and with whom we are proud to share common values. It was great to be able to share this special experience with Outerknown, our Surfers Squad, and our audience,” said CEO Georges Kern.