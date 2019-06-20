The Ultimate Accessory for Your Premier Norton Edition: The Norton Commando 961 Café Racer MKII Breitling Limited Edition Motorcycle

The new Breitling Premier Norton Edition is offering motorcycle fans the opportunity to express their individuality.

The Breitling Premier Norton Edition celebrates the partnership between the prestige watch brand Breitling and British motorcycle company Norton, known worldwide for its high-performance motorcycles. The watch is part of Breitling’s Premier collection, a family of elegant watches defined by their fashionable flair. And you might find yourself longing for a stylishly iconic motorcycle worthy of the watch. Breitling’s friends at Norton have created the perfect solution.

World-renowned Swiss watch brand Breitling celebrated the arrival of the all-new Breitling Premier Norton Edition at an exclusive soirée at the brand’s flagship Boutique in New York, hosted by Cinema Squad Member Adam Driver, Norton Motorcycles CEO Stuart Garner and Breitling USA President Thierry Prissert. For the first time in the U.S., the Norton Commando 961 Café Racer MKII Breitling Limited Edition Motorcycle was also on display for guests to experience.

Sporting the new Breitling Premier Norton Edition on his wrist, Driver spoke about his love of motorcycles and eagerness to receive his own Norton Commando 961 Café Racer MKII Breitling Limited Edition remarking, “I appreciate the way the timeless design and engineering elements have been married to create the Breitling Premier Norton Edition watch.”

Breitling Premier Norton Edition 42-millimeter stainless-steel case, water-resistant to 10 bar (100 meters) features a “Norton” logo engraved on a plate on the left side of the case, and the transparent case back includes a printed Norton motorcycle and logo.

The elegant black dial with golden numerals and hour and minute hands offers a contrast to the brown vintage raw-leather strap. The model is also available with a stylish stainless-steel bracelet. The silver subdials – a chronograph minute counter at 3 o’clock and a small seconds subdial at 9 o’clock – against the black dial indicate the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 at the heart of this watch, which delivers an impressive power reserve of approximately 70 hours.

The COSC-certified chronometer features a black tachymeter scale on a white inner bezel around the dial, with“TACHYMETER” inscribed in red. The hour and minute hands are coated with Super-LumiNova®, which makes them highly legible on any route a biker might choose.

The Commando 961 Café Racer MKII Breitling Limited Edition recalls the classic appearance and style of the great old-style café racers but offers modern state-of-the-art components and engineering. Its 961cc engine was developed in-house by Norton and delivers the performance you would expect from one of the world’s great motorcycle brands. This special Breitling Limited Edition is being created in a series limited to 77 motorcycles. It is distinguished by a vintage Breitling “B” engraved on the clutch box, Breitling-designed speedometer and tachometer dials, and a black-on-black vintage “B” stitched into the saddle.