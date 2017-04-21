Elevated Cinco de Mayo cocktail will feature ultra-premium tequila from Tequila Herradura and luxury glassware from Baccarat.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is partnering with Tequila Herradura, an ultra-premium 100 percent agave tequila, and Baccarat, a world-renowned fine crystal manufacturer, to provide an elevated Cinco de Mayo celebration. From May 4-6, guests can toast the occasion by indulging in a one-of-a-kind $100 Margarita.

The $100 Margarita features premium liquor, including Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema and Grand Marnier Centenaire. Served in Baccarat’s uniquely designed Diamant Highball, guests will be invited to take home the glass in Baccarat’s iconic red box.

“By partnering with a premium tequila company and the world’s most distinguished crystal manufacturers, we’ve created an elevated Cinco de Mayo experience,” said Patty Trevino, Fleming’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Together with Tequila Herradura and Baccarat, we’ve added Fleming’s signature elegance to create our $100 Margarita – a traditional, yet memorable addition to any Cinco de Mayo celebration.”

Aged for 49 months, Tequila Herradura’s Selección Suprema, is an international award-winning tequila and the world’s first-ever extra-añejo tequila expression, introduced by Casa Herradura in 1995. Providing a complex balance of the finest cooked agave, married with notes of rich vanilla and dried fruit, this tequila makes a smooth and satisfying pair for Fleming’s signature dishes.

Considered the “Crystal of the Kings”, Baccarat has been the leading designer in luxury crystal products since 1764. Baccarat crystal, ranging from lighting to tableware, decorative objects and jewelry is timeless, modern, and sophisticated and should be used on a daily basis or as that special gift. Inspired from Baccarat heritage, the stylish clear crystal Diamant Highball is crafted with graceful silhouettes and sparkling pointed diamond cuts. Designed by Thomas Bastide, this highly sought-after glass imparts a timeless elegance to every table.