The Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection is here. Even the most revered Maester couldn’t have predicted a collaboration of this monumental proportion.

White Walker by Johnnie Walker is best served cold directly from the freezer and features an unexpected icy reveal on the bottle when chilled.

In collaboration with HBO, Diageo group unveiled the new White Walker by Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky and The Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection. The limited-edition whiskies are inspired by the iconic characters and the creative world of Westeros and beyond and are here to tide fans over during their wait for the eighth and final season.

White Walker by Johnnie Walker is a limited-edition Scotch whisky blend inspired by the chill-inducing White Walkers characters from Game of Thrones.

The Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection features eight scotches that are all new to the U.S., and are each paired with one of the iconic Houses of Westeros, as well as the Night’s Watch, giving fans an authentic taste of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond.

“We knew there was fan appetite for a Game of Thrones whisky and once we saw Diageo’s vision for a way to collaborate together we knew the idea was perfect and the time was now. From the beginning, they understood that we wanted to create something special, and they’ve accomplished that with both White Walker by Johnnie Walker and the single malt collection. We’re confident fans will enjoy sipping these delicious whiskies as they wait for season eight and beyond,” said Jeff Peters, Vice President, Licensing & Retail at HBO.

The first limited-edition offering available in the realm is White Walker by Johnnie Walker, inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on the show — the White Walkers. This blend was created by whisky specialist George Harper alongside the small team of expert blenders at Johnnie Walker. At the heart of this new, innovative blend are single malts from Cardhu and Clynelish – one of Scotland’s most northern distilleries where whiskies have endured long Scottish winters, not dissimilar to the climate north of the wall. This special blend has notes of caramelized sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a touch of orchard fruit and is best served chilled – the Night King would have it no other way.

The bottling brings you right to the Frozen North with its icy white and blue design along with the iconic Striding Man now fashioned in armor to fit in among the ranks of the Night King’s forces. Utilizing temperature-sensitive thermochromic ink technology, fans will be reminded that “Winter is Here” from an unexpected graphic icy reveal on the bottle when frozen.