This 430 square-meter Parisian Apartment suite to be one of the largest suites in Paris

Mandarin Oriental, Paris To Launch The Parisian Apartment Suite this Summer. It will be a lush haven in the middle of the vibrant Saint Honoré district, says the luxury hotel group.

This incredible suite features 4 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, two living rooms, dining room, kitchen and a 230sqm terrace with dining area, lounge, and pergola.

The Parisian Apartment suite at Mandarin Oriental, Paris will incorporate the codes of the Haussmann style as much as those of Art-Déco. The 430 square-meter Parisian Apartment suite will be one of the largest suites in Paris and can be divided into two connecting two-bedroom suites. The luxury hotel estimates il will be ready this summer.

Located on the 6th floor with magnificent views, the spacious new ‘Haussmann style’ suite is being designed by the acclaimed French agency Gilles & Boissier as a large single level chic Parisian apartment, overlooking the hotel’s lush inner garden and Rue Saint-Honoré, Paris.

There will be four elegant bedrooms and bathrooms, an expansive reception area, bright dining room, and fully equipped kitchen.

“The apartment is designed to make the most of the natural light and will offer guests a comfortable, calm and elegant space. It mixes design codes and influences, like a free and daring Parisienne of today would do,” explains Dorothée Boissier, The 1900s mouldings sitting beautifully with wooden architectural features reminiscent of the 1930s”.

“The blonde parquet flooring, inspired by the Herringbone style, will be partly covered with thick carpets depicting geometric patterns. The leather-covered pivot doors evoke memories of spectacular antique Chinese panels, while the furniture, custom designed by Patrick Gilles, will be made from a variety of different types of wood and silky fabrics,” added Boissier.

For this newest ultra-luxury suite, landscape designers Christophe Gautrand & Associates have imagined an authentic 230 square-metre Parisian terrace inspired by French gardens. Making full use of the private terrace’s spaciousness, the designers will create several different environments, each with their own special ambiance that can be adapted easily to changing desires and seasons.

“We are proud to add this new Parisian Apartment to our collection of signature suites,” said Philippe Leboeuf, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Paris and Area Vice President of Operations. “I enjoyed working with Gilles & Bossier, when I first met them at our resort in Marrakech, and I am thrilled they have now joined the creative ‘dream team’ at Mandarin Oriental, Paris to create a truly Parisian experience for guests to enjoy.”