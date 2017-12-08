These Helicopter Ski Safaris are a treat for both keen skiers and photographers alike

These Helicopter Ski Safaris offer access to the best ski slopes across the Alps. The first Four Seasons mountain property in Europe launches unique “Bed and Heli” concept to transport guests to the best snow in the Alps.

Four Seasons Hotel Megève, the company’s first European mountain property opening on December 15, 2017, is launching Helicopter Ski Safaris to offer guests access to the best ski slopes across the Alps. Guests enjoying this unique “bed & heli” concept will be able to access not only the slopes of Megève, but can also be transported to resorts including Chamonix, Courchevel and Val d’Isère, guaranteeing them a wide variety of experiences during their stay.

The Hotel’s Helicopter Ski Safari packages guarantee that avid skiers will be able to enjoy exceptional snow conditions and an incredible variety of skiing terrain. Every day, the Ski Concierge will find the ideal itinerary and the best available snow. The Ski Safaris will not only transport guests to other Alpine resorts, but will offer them breath-taking views of Mont Blanc and the surrounding mountains on the way – a treat for both keen skiers and photographers alike.

The Ski Safari packages are available throughout the winter season, starting at EUR 1,310 per night (based on two guests staying in a Deluxe Room).

The number of day trips by helicopter included in the package is based on the length of stay: three helicopter trips for seven-night stays, two trips for five-night stays and one trip for three-night stays. The helicopter trips can alternatively be converted into other activities such as dog-sled rides, snowmobile rides or snowshoeing walks followed by a lunch in a mountain refuge.

Guests have the option to choose from two different routes, depending on the package booked: Mont Blanc Ski Safari: 15-minute flight to Chamonix, Flaine or Courmayeur; Alpine Ski Safari A flight up to 30 minutes to Val d’Isère, Courchevel, Méribel or Val Thorens;

The Ski Safari packages will be available from December 15, 2017 until April 15, 2018.



images: four seasons.