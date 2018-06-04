Re-imagined urban accommodation in the heart of Bangkok, a hotel in Rome epitomizing the ultimate in elegance, a piece of history at a Château near Paris, complete serenity and soul-stirring sunsets in a peaceful spot outside Oia, Santorini. In just one month, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) added five new properties, including four newly opened hotels, to its portfolio of independently minded hotels around the world. Find out the hotel in Shanghai where you can create personalized gin cocktails.

Fendi Private Suites – Rome, Italy

The world’s first hotel by Fendi, above the flagship store on Via dei Condotti, Rome

This grand palazzo in the heart of Rome originally belonged to a noble family and has been the prestigious headquarters of Fendi since 2005 – and the world’s very first Fendi hotel. Fendi Private Suites offers 7 rooms from EUR 500 per night including breakfast. The impeccably designed suites are part of Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Visitora will find Fendi Casa furniture in every suite and contemporary Japanese cuisine served at Zuma Restaurant The Everything-is-possible service concept includes Fendi-curated guides to Rome.

akyra Sukhumvit Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand

With natural wooden floors, crisp white linens and neutral color schemes, the 46 rooms and suites of the new akyra Sukhumvit Bangkok are refreshing and relaxing in equal measure. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors open onto spacious balconies in most rooms, seamlessly merging indoors with outdoors. Unwind with a long soak in the bath before a night out. Or plan an evening in, and have dinner served in your room.

“This property is set to become the first new hotel in Asia to launch without single-use plastic in its rooms or food and beverage outlets. The hotel will extend the eco-friendly initiative for guests on the go with stylish akyra stainless steel water bottles and reusable shopping bags presented on arrival,” says SLH.

Canaves Oia Epitome – Santorini, Greece

Book an Aqua Retreat Villa at the newly-opened Canaves Oia Epitome Santorini for its unique see-through glass wall pool view from the lower level bedroom. Spend the day relaxing by your private terrace and pool, then savor an evening by the private fire pit. Muted natural tones and a minimalist design add to the sense of peace, which is complemented by activities including daily yoga classes. Yet with a hotel shuttle, the buzz of Oia is never far away – and popular Katharos Beach is within walking distance.

The Sukhothai Shanghai – Shanghai, China

Situated in the heart of vibrant Shanghai, this contemporary luxury hotel was designed by internationally-acclaimed Neri & Hu Design and Research Office. With some of the largest rooms and suites in the city, the floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of the bustling landscape while natural furnishings create a sense of calm and warmth. “Head up to the URBAN Café & Lounge for a tipple where guests can create personalized gin cocktails. Call over the trolley to select herbs and locally sourced spices to blend with any one of the 300 types of gin available,” recommends SLH team.

Relais de Chambord – Chambord, France

Offering breath-taking views of the awe-inspiring Château de Chambord, the newly opened Relais de Chambord combines heritage and wellbeing within a notable historic setting. Surrounded by private gardens designed by Christian Fournet, the country hotel brings together natural elements and warm atmosphere less than two hours from Paris.