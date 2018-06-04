While the 100th Chiron vehicle goes to a customer in the Middle East, Bugatti unveiled a new Chiron model.

Chiron production is running at full speed. Last month, Bugatti celebrated the production and delivery of the 100th Chiron. The car left “L‘Atelier“ at Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim, Alsace, where the 1,500 PS super sports car has been hand-crafted since the end of 2016. The 100th Chiron went to a customer from the Arabian Peninsula, who has opted for an especially attractive configuration. The outer skin of the car consists entirely of dark blue carbon, supplied with a matt finish for the first time. The paintwork of the iconic Bugatti side line in Italian red and the wheels in mink black creates a pronounced contrast. In the full-leather interior, red is the dominant colour. The price of this extraordinary connoisseur’s car is about €2.85 million net.

With extremely well-filled order books, production of the Chiron is running at full speed. About 70 cars leave the Bugatti factory every year. Only 500 Chiron vehicles in total will be produced. To combine art, engineering and bricks, Bugatti presented a new 1:8 scale 2018 Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron. The model “encapsulates the magic, power and elegance of the Chiron,” unveiled to the world two years ago and now brought to life in LEGO Technic form.

The new model was unveiled at LEGO House at the company’s headquarters in Billund by Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group, and Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann.

“I am very excited about this new model. Our LEGO designers have done an amazing job capturing the details of this iconic Bugatti design. It truly stands as testament that with LEGO bricks you can build anything you can imagine, and an example that with LEGO Technic, you can build for real. It’s a huge model that I can’t wait to start building myself. I’ve always been passionate about engineering and this model’s details and design are truly fascinating,” said Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group.

“Thanks to their proven design and technology expertise, the LEGO Group and Bugatti are the epitomes of their brand segments. The LEGO Technic model of the Bugatti Chiron is an expression of a perfect relationship. I am impressed at the precision and refinement with which our super sports car has been translated into the LEGO world and I am sure that fans of both LEGO bricks and Bugatti will love this product,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

Bugatti has a new address in Toronto.

The French super sports car brand’s sales partner in the East of Canada, Grand Touring Automobiles, recently inaugurated a new showroom with the new CI design developed by Bugatti for its dealers. The dealer also took this opportunity to move to a new address not far from the centre of the metropolis on Lake Ontario. Work is in progress on further showrooms in North America with the new brand design. All in all, Bugatti currently has 34 dealers in 17 countries, including two in Canada.