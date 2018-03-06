At the Geneva International Motor Show 2018, Bugatti presents the world debut of the Chiron Sport. The Sport version of the ultimate super sports car offers significantly improved handling and even greater agility with no change in the power or performance data.

The Bugatti developers have provided the Chiron Sport with a stiffer suspension, an optimised rear axle differential and a new Dynamic Torque Vectoring function to significantly improve the steering behaviour and the overall agility of the vehicle.

“We have developed the Chiron Sport for customers wanting an even sportier driving experience with their Chiron, with improved lateral dynamics on winding roads,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. “What was important for us was to leave unchanged the unique character of the Chiron, its combination of ultimate performance, longitudinal acceleration and maximum speed with luxury, comfort and everyday usability.”

This is why the extreme power and performance data of the Chiron as well as the ease and convenience of driving remain unchanged. There is however a significant improvement in the handling of the Chiron Sport.

“The Chiron Sport has become perceptibly more nimble and its new agility, especially in tight corners makes for a much more emotional experience for the driver on winding roads and handling circuits,” Winkelmann continues.

Dynamic handling package and lighter weight make Chiron Sport faster.

The Chiron Sport benefits from a new dynamic handling package. The Bugatti developers have defined a stiffer suspension. This includes a new control strategy for the shock absorbers, which react 10 percent more stiffly than on the Chiron on average. The steering has also been modified without sacrificing its outstanding direct feel and its calculable performance. These new settings only take effect in the Handling mode of the Chiron Sport, which is therefore distinguished from the EB mode more clearly for the driver.

The main differences between the appearance of the Chiron Sport and the standard version are a new wheel design and new four-pipe exhaust deflector.

The basic price of the chiron sport is €2.65 million net. A base price of us $3.26 million including transport, customs duties, taxes and fees has been set for the us market. In addition, there is an optional colour and trim package allowing customers to individually tailor the sporty appearance of their

Chiron Sport. It is planned to deliver the first vehicles to customers at the end of the year.