Automotive, Moving

Bugatti Chiron Sport – a supercar built for those wanting an even sportier driving experience with their Chiron

on/Comments closed

At the Geneva International Motor Show 2018, Bugatti presents the world debut of the Chiron Sport. The Sport version of the ultimate super sports car offers significantly improved handling and even greater agility with no change in the power or performance data.

The Bugatti developers have provided the Chiron Sport with a stiffer suspension, an optimised rear axle differential and a new Dynamic Torque Vectoring function to significantly improve the steering behaviour and the overall agility of the vehicle.

Bugatti Chiron Sport photos-02

Bugatti Chiron Sport presetend at Geneva Motor Show 2018; images: bugatti

“We have developed the Chiron Sport for customers wanting an even sportier driving experience with their Chiron, with improved lateral dynamics on winding roads,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. “What was important for us was to leave unchanged the unique character of the Chiron, its combination of ultimate performance, longitudinal acceleration and maximum speed with luxury, comfort and everyday usability.”

This is why the extreme power and performance data of the Chiron as well as the ease and convenience of driving remain unchanged. There is however a significant improvement in the handling of the Chiron Sport.

“The Chiron Sport has become perceptibly more nimble and its new agility, especially in tight corners makes for a much more emotional experience for the driver on winding roads and handling circuits,” Winkelmann continues.

Dynamic handling package and lighter weight make Chiron Sport faster.

Bugatti Chiron Sport photos-rear

Bugatti Chiron Sport presetend at Geneva Motor Show 2018; images: bugatti

The Chiron Sport benefits from a new dynamic handling package. The Bugatti developers have defined a stiffer suspension. This includes a new  control strategy for the shock absorbers, which react 10 percent more stiffly than on the Chiron on average. The steering has also been modified without sacrificing its outstanding direct feel and its calculable performance. These new settings only take effect in the Handling mode of the Chiron Sport, which is therefore distinguished from the EB mode more clearly for the driver.

The main differences between the appearance of the Chiron Sport and the standard version are a new wheel design and new four-pipe exhaust deflector.

The basic price of the chiron sport is €2.65 million net. A base price of us $3.26 million including transport, customs duties, taxes and fees has been set for the us market. In addition, there is an optional colour and trim package allowing customers to individually tailor the sporty appearance of their
Chiron Sport. It is planned to deliver the first vehicles to customers at the end of the year.

Bugatti Chiron Sport photos-

Bugatti Chiron Sport presetend at Geneva Motor Show 2018; images: bugatti

 

Related posts:

bugatti chiron desert explorationsHypercar of the Year: Bugatti has delivered a total of 70 Chiron super sports cars this year, in line with its plans bugatti chiron capsule collection-2016Bugatti is hotting things up with a Chiron special capsule collection Bugatti Niniette 66 yacht - Unique Bugatti designed helm chairs and a futuristic command centreBugatti Niniette 66 yacht. Re-designed to be the perfect match to the Bugatti Chiron bugatti-chiron-fine-instruments-from-montegrappa-2016-jpgThe Chiron fine writing instruments Parmigiani Fleurier Bugatti 390 Coaxial - An engine block on the wristBugatti Type 390 Is A Chiron Engine Block For The Wrist
Tagged: