The world’s first functional Bitcoin watch is the perfect marriage between crypto and wearables

Franck Muller Encrypto Bitcoin Watch was designed by Franck Muller with the Bitcoin universe in mind.

The dial itself was designed using the QR code of Satoshi’s Genesis Block address. A custom designed B within an emblem of circuitry, while the laser etched public wallet address elegantly sits as a QR code in its polished frame. Customers can customize both the dial and the band of the Franck Muller Encrypto Bitcoin Watch. A part of the models includes precious metals and diamonds in the dial and frame.

The Encrypto is a limited-edition series, with a maximum of 500 units of each version available online.

What about other altcoins? Erol says that Franck Muller is currently looking into Ethereum and the top five coins, including Ripple XRP for future models.

The regional director of Franck Muller, Erol Baliyan, said: “We always aim to impact the customer at an emotional level and create a bond between the customer and the timepiece. As a brand, we are a trend maker with a solid track record and are not shy when it comes to adopting innovation. Bitcoin is the millennial gold is the perfect marriage between innovation and personal choice.”

“Our watch is currently available online and at our Dubai Mall store. We accept payment by credit card, bank transfer and also in Bitcoin. Buyers can also purchase the watch from our partner Regal Assets,” added Baliyan.

Each timepiece comes as a two piece “Deep Cold Storage” set, with its own unique public address etched on the dial and a sealed USB containing the private key. Users can add their Bitcoin to their wallet or check their balance directly through the dial.

The watch’s QR code and cold storage system were designed in partnership with Regal Assets, a renowned crypto investment company with offices in the US, Canada, the UK and the UAE. Regal Assets made headlines in 2017 by being the first company to receive a government-issued license to trade cryptos in its deep cold storage vault, as covered by Bloomberg.

The watch’s cold storage wallet uses offline generated, non-deterministic TRNGs (True Random Numbers Generated) that cannot be hacked. The method for storing Bitcoin is quite popular among hodlers and early adopters due to its increased security and peace of mind. Rather than rely on slips of paper, users can scan the QR code on their watch to check their balance and deposit BTC in their personal safe, or their fully insured deep cold storage vault if they are buying BTC from Regal Asset.