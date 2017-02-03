A Cabestan watch inspired by sailing boats.



Inspired by sailing boats, this amazing watch recalls the athletic and sleek shape of a catamaran, while the pure hand-made sapphire tube provides a luminous setting for a unique and exclusive flying triple axis tourbillon. The assembly of the movement is entirely done on the outside, and the H-shaped self-supporting plate is then cased up from the side, before the ensemble is sealed by two sapphire crystal windows. The 978 individual components are designed, machined, decorated, assembled and adjusted in-house by Cabestan’s team of experts in Geneve.

Cabestan DNA draws its strength from the presence of the inseparable fusée and chain endowing the movement with peerless and reliable accuracy by ensuring constant-force transmission throughout the 50-hour power reserve. The flying triple axis tourbillon, equipped with a balance spring oscillating at a frequency of 3 Hz, rotates separately for each axis in 17 seconds, 19 seconds, and 60 seconds respectively, bringing a lively animated touch to the movement. An endplate uniformly distributes the curve of the spring. The winding and time setting are manually adjusted by a two-position crown.

“While hardly widespread, the use of sapphire crystal for watch cases has increased in recent years, with models such as the Hublot Big Bang Unico Sapphire available for as “little” as 55,000 Swiss francs. At the other end of the scale is the Richard Mille RM 56-02 at a cool 2 million US dollars. The new Cabestan Triple Axis Tourbillon Full Sapphire is positioned somewhere between these two models at 265,000 Swiss francs for a limited edition of 50 watches available to order. But for this price you also get an extremely rare triple-axis tourbillon that is one of the fastest in the world,” says worldtempus.com

Last July, the “Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie” (FHH) published the result of the assessment of more than 80 brands which should respond to the criteria of Haute Horlogerie as defined in the White Book of Haute Horlogerie. Cabestan announced it is part of the selected brands in the “Contemporary Brands” Category of the FHH.