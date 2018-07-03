The Spa on Celebrity Edge will be a spa experience unlike anything else

The Spa on Celebrity Edge is a holistic wellness journey like no other on land or at sea.

At the heart of The Spa on Celebrity Edge is the SEA Thermal Suite, a playground for the senses where connecting with fellow spa-goers is as central to the experience as time alone to focus on oneself. AquaClass guests will enjoy complimentary access to the SEA Thermal Suite and its eight distinct spaces. The float room is keeping guests connected to the water as they reach new heights of restfulness.

With more than 22,000 sprawling sq. ft. for guests to renew, restore, and reinvigorate, The Spa on Celebrity Edge was inspired by nature, and masterfully designed by world-renowned designer Kelly Hoppen, MBE. A luxury spa experience like no other, the brand introduces a world of cutting-edge offerings and industry firsts. Celebrity is unveilimg the SEA Thermal Suite, the next evolution of the popular Persian Garden on the brand’s current fleet, with eight distinctive therapeutic experiences harnessing the benefits of natural elements. The high-end cruise line will partner with Kérastase, one of the world’s most advanced luxury haircare brands, to introduce the first ever Kérastase Institute at sea. Another premiere is the introduction of the first line of Elemis Biotec facials ever offered on a Celebrity ship. There is also a specialty treatment table collection that’s unrivaled at sea. Ideal Image Ocean, The Advanced MedSpa, is another first at sea, offering esthetic services such as Dysport Wrinkle Treatments and Restylane Dermal Filler Treatments.

SEA unites every experience throughout the wellness journey. Bespoke blended essences fill the air, kickstarting the path to total bliss. The Relaxation Lounge surrounds guests in a Zen-like ambience, clearing their mind before their treatments begin. And every treatment starts with a unique welcome ritual to prepare one’s mind, body, and spirit for the pure, unadulterated pampering to follow.

“Our aspiration for The Spa was the same aspiration we have for Celebrity Edge – to provide our guests with a deeper and more profound connection to the sea,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “To start the revolution in relaxation, we turned once again to the visionary Kelly Hoppen to completely transform the spa experience and develop an atmosphere that envelops you in luxury and soothes your soul from the moment you walk in.”

To create an environment that is both in harmony with nature and undeniably luxurious, Celebrity Cruises collaborated with Hoppen, who passionately brought her warm opulence to Celebrity Edge’s accommodations, including the suites and The Retreat.

“The spa has always been a sacred space to me; as a young girl, I always dreamt of designing my very own spa and Celebrity Edge proved to be the perfect outlet for living out my dreams,” said Hoppen. “A spa is a place where one goes to relax and be pampered, so for me The Spa had to be neutral in palette and complementary lighting, evoking a sense of calmness. Every aspect of the design is meaningful to me; from the dramatic crystal installation – which was inspired by the qualities that crystals have had on my life – to the imposing and dramatic, yet Zen sculpture acting as a reception desk.”

There are more than 124 treatments, including signature offerings such as the Ocean Spa Wave Massage, Hot Mineral Body Boost, Poultice-Powered Muscle Release, Zero Gravity Wellness Massage, Restorative Salt Stone Massage, and Thousand Flower Detox Wrap, to name a few.

A first at sea, water filled cushions of the Spa Wave MLW Amphibia Table adapt to guests’ unique anatomy for the ultimate in comfort, as well as customizable color therapy lighting.

WellMassage4D Table is the award-winning treatment table (a Celebrity first) using breakthrough technology to deliver a deeper and more relaxing massage. Another Celebrity first, warm crystals of the MLX Quartz Table mold and shape around the body, releasing muscle tension and promoting a deeper state of relaxation.

Celebrity Edge will spend her inaugural season sailing alternating seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruise itineraries before transporting guests to the stunning vistas of the Mediterranean with a range of seven- to 11-night sailings from iconic cities like Barcelona and Rome in 2019.