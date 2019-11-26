The Lambo V12 Vision GT is a highly visionary concept that is also fun to drive

The young generation of racing game and super sports car enthusiasts can now enjoy Lamborghini’s Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo unveiled in Monte-Carlo. The new concept car was presented ahead of the World Finals of the 2019 FIA Certified Gran Turismo Championships taking place in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The Lambo V12 Vision GT features a very exciting design

The Lambo V12 Vision GT will be virtually available from spring 2020 on Gran Turismo Sport for Sony PlayStation 4. It is a single seater, which in its virtual form uses the powertrain from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. Focused on the single centerline, the iconic silhouette of all Lamborghini models, it emphasizes a single-seater layout conceived for a racing game where a passenger is not needed.

The driver enters the cabin like a jet fighter pilot, from the front of the car. The main driving controls are located within the futuristic steering wheel and all driver information is projected virtually in front of the driver.

The main body is disconnected from the fenders, and the hexagon-inspired theme in the side windows is inspired by the Lamborghini Marzal from 1968. The Lambo V12 Vision GT uses the typical Lamborghini Y-signature for both front lights and rear lights.

“The Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo is created to provide the ultimate virtual car for young fans and gamers, who are ultra-enthusiastic about Lamborghini and its futuristic aspirations,” said Mitja Borkert, Head of Lamborghini Centro Stile. ”It is an opportunity for the design talent within Lamborghini to stretch its wings and visualize a car that, like every Lamborghini, is a head-turner and the best driving experience, but also mirrors Lamborghini’s push on future technologies, particularly in the arena of lightweight materials and hybridization.”