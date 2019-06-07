Sterrato is creating a new dimension of Lamborghini ‘Fun To Drive Off-Road’

Lamborghini is creating a super sports car for challenging environments.

Based on the super sports prowess of the V10 Huracán, Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is the super sports car for challenging environments you can drive on roads with some potholes and poor surfaces. Lamborghini said the new model drawing its inspiration from the Urus Super SUV, is created for demanding environments.

The Lamborghini Jarama and Urraco of the 1970s already explored the potential for combining Lamborghini’s high performance and off-road capabilities. Lamborghini’s test driver Bob Wallace modified the two models to create desert-going high-performance sports cars, the Jarama Rally from 1973 and the Urraco Rally from 1974.

According to Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, “the Sterrato demonstrates the Huracán’s versatility and opens the door to yet another benchmark of driving emotion and performance.”

Ground clearance of Sterrato is heightened by 47 mm. Special protective composite bodywork includes stone-deflecting protection around the engine and air intakes and mud guards in hybrid materials of carbon fiber and elastomeric resin. An off-road LED light package is comprised of a roof-mounted LED light bar and LED bumper lights with flood function.

The Huracán Sterrato concept is based on the Huracán EVO with the same 5.2 liter naturally-aspirated engine producing 640 hp. The Huracán EVO’s LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) with predictive logic, controls the Sterrato’s systems including four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, modified suspension and torque vectoring, anticipating the next moves of the driver to ensure perfect driving dynamics. Calibrated for off-road driving including low-adherence surfaces, and tuned to maximize traction and acceleration, the LDVI system in the Sterrato provides enhanced rear-wheel drive behavior, producing more torque together with additional stabilization in oversteering maneuvers.

Specially-developed larger tires with increased side walls improve the asperity absorption and grip. Wide, rugged, open shoulder blocks for self-cleaning qualities, provide excellent off-road surface adherence with improved traction and braking and are highly damage resistant.

A specially-designed interior trim reflects the sporty off-road character of the Huracán Sterrato, featuring a new lightweight titanium roll cage, four-point seatbelts to the new carbon bi-shell sports seats, and aluminum floor panels.