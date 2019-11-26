The pleasure of sea life and performance become one: Pershing presents new motoryacht range

The Mondolfo-based shipyard challenges the yachting world by creating a new market segment.

Along with the X Generation, the To Project will be the hign-end boat builder’s new range and is set to redefine the boundaries of the 25- to 40-meter market segment. Expect “a lot of carbon fibre and a lot of technology.”

More information will be unveiled during Boot Dusseldorf in 2020. The first Pershing yacht from the new range will be presented at the boat show.

The new range promises to be unlike anything ever seen before and will revolutionise the concept of sports yachting, establishing game-changing standards in yachting pleasure while preserving unmatched high technology and performance and designer Fulvio De Simoni’s incomparable style.

The TØ project will in fact be emerging from the collaboration between the Ferretti Group’s Product Strategy Committee led by engineer Piero Ferrari, the group’s Engineering Department, and yacht designer Fulvio De Simoni, Pershing creator since the very first model who has enthusiastically embraced this new adventure.

TØ will bring an unprecedented yachting experience to the 25-40-metre market segment.

The distinctive Pershing family feel will be preserved yet take on a new stylistic paradigm with a strong identity; Spaces and volumes will be maximised and several concepts will be re-engineered to the distinct Pershing style, lots of areas will open up to the sea, navigation comfort and liveability of indoor and outdoor spaces will be amplified. The technological breakthroughs will live up to the brand promise.