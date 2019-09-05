63 individuals worldwide will own not only the fastest, but a unique Lamborghini Sián

Lamborghini Sian: World-first use of Lamborghini Sian in hybrid solution and unique materials-science application

Sian, the fastest Lamborghini of all time, is realized in a new futuristic design.

The Lamborghini Sián debuting at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show represents the first step in Lamborghini’s route to electrification.

Making the most iconic V12 Lamborghini power plant of today, the new Lamborghini Sián is engineered around unique hybrid technologies. Sián: meaning flash or lightning in Bolognese dialect, is referencing the first electric application in a Lamborghini production car. The hypercar is produced in a limited series of just 63 units, honoring the foundation year of Automobili Lamborghini. Sant’Agata Bolognese company annouced that all 63 Sians are already sold.

These very limited series cars are not only a commitment to exclusivity but a presentation of future designs and technologies. All of the 63 masterpieces will be individually styled by each owner to create exclusive individuality through Lamborghini Centro Stile in conjunction with Lamborghini Ad Personam.

The Sián adopts the V12 and develops a new super sports car powertrain: a unique new hybrid system focuses on providing the highest power possible via the lightest solution.

A 48 volt e-motor, delivering 34 hp, has been incorporated into the gearbox to provide immediate response and improved performance: the first time in any low-voltage hybrid that a direct connection has been made between electric motor and wheels. The e-motor also supports low-speed maneuvers such as reversing and parking with electric power.

“The Sián is a masterpiece in possibilities,” says Stefano Domenicali, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Not only does the Sián deliver a formidable hyper-car design and engineering tour de force today, it augments the potential for Lamborghini as a super sports car brand for tomorrow and for decades to come, even as hybridization becomes more desirable and inevitably essential.

The energy accumulation technology is a world first. Rather than a lithium-ion battery the Sián innovates supercapacitor application: a technology pioneered originally in the Lamborghini Aventador but dramatically developed to store ten times the power. It is three times more powerful than a battery of the same weight and three times lighter than a battery producing the same power. Located in the bulkhead between cockpit and engine it ensures perfect weight distribution. The electric system with the supercapacitor and e-motor weighs only 34 kg, thus it delivers a remarkable weight-to-power ratio of 1.0 kg/hp. Symmetric power flow ensures the same efficiency in both charging and discharging cycles: the most lightweight and efficient hybrid solution.

This advanced technology combines with the V12 engine, which incorporates titanium intake valves and is uprated to 785 hp (577 kW) at 8,500 rpm: the highest output ever from a Lamborghini power plant. Combined with the additional 34 hp from the hybrid system, the Sián delivers a total of 819 hp (602 kW).

Taking futuristic inspiration from the Countach, the Gandini line is evident in its profile, while the silhouette introduces new features such as the characteristic aero wings, giving the Sián an unmistakable profile. The iconic Lamborghini ‘Y’ shape can be seen in the NACA air inlets on the doors, glass elements are included in the engine cover, and the diagonal line features in the front hood, as in the Countach.

The Lamborghini Sián will be unveiled to the world’s media and public at the Frankfurt IAA motor show 2019.

The specifically designed configuration for the car shown at the IAA in Frankfurt in Verde Gea (green) with details in Oro Electrum (electric gold) is visualizing the electrified Lamborghini of the future and underlining Lamborghini’s leadership in terms constantly striving for the highest execution of color and materials. It is painted with a very precious multilayer color containing golden flakes and golden crystals.