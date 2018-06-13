Back-to-back voyages without repeating ports: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Opens Reservations to the Public.

Reservations are now open for the inaugural season of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, set to take the seas in February 2020. With several distinct itineraries available in 2020, guests have the option to book back-to-back voyages without repeating ports. The yachts of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection are also available for private charter.

American company that operates the luxury hotel chain known as The Ritz-Carlton is the first luxury hospitality company to bring the legendary service and ambience of its resorts to sea.

Designed with a yachting lifestyle in mind, the first of three bespoke yachts in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will stop at both signature and iconic destinations. Its intimate size allows for the vessels to sail into coveted city harbors around the world, and the relaxed pace of the yachts offers both daytime and overnight ports of call, giving guests more flexibility for their time on land. The first yacht will cruise a wide variety of destinations, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada and Northeastern United States. Voyages will range from seven to ten nights with ports including Barbados, Cartagena, Bordeaux, Copenhagen, Mykonos, Portofino and many more. Each itinerary is packed with unique programming at each destination, from the Christening Celebration on the Inaugural Voyage to the Monaco Grand Prix, Edinburgh Military Tattoo, exploring the yachting playgrounds of the Greek Isles, Balearic Islands and French Riviera, as well as celebrating the holidays in the Caribbean.

The specially designed yacht will measure 190-meters, accommodate up to 298 passengers and feature 149 suites, each with its own private terrace. The yacht will also feature two 158 square-meter lavish Owner’s suites, each with its own private whirlpool, modern craftsmanship and interior finishes jointly designed by The Ritz-Carlton and leading design firm Tillberg Design of Sweden.

“From the yacht’s design, to programming onboard and ashore, every aspect of the voyage has been carefully created to embody the signature service and casual luxury of a Ritz-Carlton resort,” said Lisa Holladay, Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection guests will enjoy an all-inclusive luxury sailing experience including spacious accommodations, onboard activities and entertainment, beverages, multiple dining venues, onboard gratuities, WiFi and watersports from the yacht’s marina. Signature experiences available for an additional fee include a culinary

experience at Aqua, the yacht’s signature restaurant designed by Michelin-starred chef Sven Elverfeld, spa treatments, and immersive excursions offered through The Shore Collection. Voyage prices vary based upon the itinerary and season.