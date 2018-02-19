The Ritz-Carlton Slated To Debut In St. Kitts in 2021



Ritz-Carlton is bringing its luxury brand to this Eastern Caribbean Island for the first time.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company has signed a management agreement with The Liamuiga Corporation to open a Ritz-Carlton resort in St. Kitts expected in 2021.

“The natural beauty of St. Kitts attracts travelers from every corner of the world. Steeped in history, this destination, which is part of the Leeward Island chain of the Lesser Antilles, is treasured for its breathtaking mountainous terrain, rain forests and expansive beaches,” said The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

The Ritz-Carlton resort will be the anchor of a larger development project led by The Liamuiga Corporation in association with Jim Wrightsman, Principal of the development management firm The JSW|Group. The exciting multi-phased project is situated on a stunningly picturesque 254-acre site fronting two sides of the Caribbean Sea. The project design team includes talented local professionals and consultants and an award-winning collaboration of the Coleman Partners Architects, Three Architecture Inc. and Marzipan Interior Design.

“We are delighted to see this first step in what will be a major project on the Southeast Peninsula of the island,” said The Honorable Lindsay Fitz-Patrick Grant, minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce for St. Kitts. “We have maintained our focus on enhancing our tourism offerings and we are committed to ensuring sustainable investment and employment in St. Kitts. I am elated that we have such an eminent group working together on this project in what is surely going to be one of the best resorts in the Caribbean.”