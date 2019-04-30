This article titled “The best buys from Pat McGrath’s first UK store” was written by Sali Hughes, for The Guardian on Saturday 27th April 2019 07.00 UTC

Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier, Huda, Fenty, Drunk Elephant: the most anticipated launches in modern beauty history have a 2019 inductee. This month, Pat McGrath Labs makeup (previously sold online only at Net-a-Porter and patmcgrath.com) launched in the London branch of Selfridges, its first physical UK space. There was a huge party, a masterclass, and blanket press and social media coverage from fans and experts, unanimous in its praise of the brand’s founder – Pat McGrath, the world’s most influential makeup artist. So, what’s the stuff actually like?

Let’s dispense with my minor quibbles: I don’t believe the packaging is as sturdy or luxurious as one might expect at these serious prices. I find the branding a tad lacking in coherence and consistency (it looks like the design team changed tack at least three times mid-brief). And I can’t see what the Perma Precision eyeliner pen is bringing to the party for a whopping £26 in store.

But the quality of the rest of the range is superlative. The lipsticks are (at a hefty £35 in Selfridges) exquisite, especially the MatteTrance shades (Elson 2, an almost glowing orangey red, is my favourite). They drench the mouth in bold, lasting, vibrant pigment, leaving neither a dry nor heavy sensation. The Skin Fetish duo – a clear, gleaming balm for cheekbones and eyelids and the silkiest, smoothest highlighter (three flattering, pearlescent shades, £45 each) that blends effortlessly and seamlessly into the skin while somehow never migrating to where it is not wanted – is simply perfect. The Permagel lip pencils , £25, really do last way longer than others.

As painfully covetable as it all is, novices beware: Pat McGrath Labs is not an easy, breezy, whack-it-on-casually-and-smudge-it-out-prettily type of brand – it is essentially the anti-Glossier. The Mothership eye palettes – 10-pan, McGrath-editorial-inspired shadow wardrobes with superlative colour pay-off, £115 each – are a gift for beauty nerds, but may intimidate anyone without serious skills (follow @patmcgrathreal on Instagram – it is unashamedly rocket science, for McGrath is a master). Fans looking for something easy should proceed to Lip Fetish sheer colour lip balm (£35) in Blow Up, a beautiful and eminently wearable Bardot nude.

