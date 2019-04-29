Feeling extra electric in NYC: Rivian and Mullen high-end electric startups at 2019 New York Auto Show



Rivian and Mullen brought a new level of excitement and high-tech battery performance at 2019 New York Auto Show.

Two high-end electric startups joined the New York Auto Show (April 19 – 28 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan) for the first time this year, bringing a new level of excitement and high-tech battery performance to the 2019 automotive show. Rivian unveiled the R1T pickup and the R1S 7-passenger SUV, and Mullen presented the Qiantu K50.

Last week, Ford Motor Organization has consented to invest $500 million in Rivian, the electric-vehicle start-up that is generally observed as a potential opponent to Tesla.

Mullen Technologies is a Southern California based licensed electric vehicle manufacturer with international distribution which owns several synergistic businesses including Mullen Auto Sales, a fast-growing series of automobile dealerships through California, CarHub, a new and unique digital platform that leverages AI and offers a complete, fun to use solution for buying, selling and owning a car.

Rivian presented the Rivian R1T 5-passenger pickup and the Rivian R1S 7-passenger SUV.

The electric vehicles of the American automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009 feature up to 400+ miles in electric range and lightning fast 0-60 times at 3 seconds. The electrochromic roof of the R1S turns from opaque to transparent on demand. Both models are built at Rivian’s manufacturing facility in Normal, IL.

According to industryjournal.info, Rivian, situated in Plymouth, Mich., plans to start creating a pickup truck and a game utility vehicle before one year from now’s over. Both will be fueled by battery packs and are intended to be extravagance vehicles that could interest a considerable lot of the purchasers attracted to Tesla and its upscale models. ‘

Mullen debuted the Qiantu K50 electric sports car at the 2019 New York Show.

The new American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Mullen Technologies presented the Qiantu K50 by Mullen, a striking electric sports car that Mullen will homologate, assemble and sell in North America.

The Qiantu K50’s front and rear dual motors, all-wheel drive, multiple driving modes as well as a double wishbone independent suspension help tires achieve 100% grip performance, while the vehicle’s all-aluminum body frame weighs significantly less than traditional steel vehicles.

“We are thrilled to bring the Qiantu K50 to the North American epicenter of luxury, design and entrepreneurial spirit – New York City,” says David Michery, Mullen Founder & CEO. “These are three of our brand’s core values, which are embodied in our first flagship vehicle with zero CO2 emissions.”

“Flowing lines and sharp contours give the Qiantu K50 a fluid and beautiful design balanced by strength and presence. The all-aluminum frame with sculpted carbon-fiber body creates a lightweight vehicle for optimal performance. The stunning design paired with a 402-horsepower engine forms a truly unique vehicle primed for the exciting electrified future of the automobile. The flagship sports car has an NEDC range of 230 miles.”

The Qiantu K50 also features several luxury and tech-focused appointments, including high-quality leather and Alcantara sports seats, all LED lighting system, in-car Solar Energy Air Circulation System, 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, six stunning exterior color options, a suite of safety technologies and three driving modes.