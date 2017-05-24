Hotels are taking advantage of the trend toward cultural tourism in The Palm Beaches, offering on-site art programs to delight guests and tempt serious collectors. The hotels incorporate art and culture into the hospitality experience to please all the senses.

Beautiful Palm Beach County provides the perfect backdrop to showcase the region’s spectacular culture, with notable art venues including the Norton Museum of Art, Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, the Society of the Four Arts, Boca Raton Museum of Art, the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Delray Beach’s Old School Square, nine arts districts, and many fine galleries. Visitors can immerse themselves in art and culture throughout their stay in the art-infused hotels of The Palm Beaches, enriching every aspect of their cultural tourism experiences.

Boca Raton Resort & Club‘s Artists in Residence program inspires guests through partnerships with tastemakers in food and wine, music, fashion and art. The on-site Baker Sponder Gallery surrounds visitors with sculptures and other contemporary artworks, transforming the resort’s 356 lush tropical acres into a living gallery featuring many internationally known, museum-represented artists. Guests can enjoy a self-guided or personal tour of the impressive art

and sculpture collection with works by Fernando Botero, Lynn Chadwick, Jim Dine, Manolo Valdes, Boaz Vaadia, Bernar Venet, Jun Kaneko and more, on a rotating basis. Collectors take note: All works of art are available for acquisition.

The Hilton West Palm Beach commissioned Eaton Fine Art to curate a vibrant art program that reflects the lifestyle of The Palm Beaches. Guests are treated to more than 1,300 artworks from around the world, from large-scale installations in public hotel spaces to colorful local photography by Alicia Vega in guestrooms. A nautical theme is reflected in whimsical touches including vintage water buoys as art, ballroom chandeliers inspired by lobster traps, and fish net inspired carpet patterns. The hotel offers outdoor “wine and paint nights” in collaboration with local hotspot Uptown Art, as well as guided art tours. Paris-based muralist Greg Astro created a massive trompe l’oeil work on the outside wall of the hotel, giving a taste of the many murals that greet visitors throughout the nearby West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District.



The Chesterfield Palm Beach is a jewel-box of classic luxury on an understated residential street in Palm Beach, where guests are delighted by an unexpected, vibrant and eclectic art collection. The hotel’s well-appointed Boardroom is a worthy home to two original paintings by Winston Churchill. In contrast, the Leopard Lounge and Restaurant greets visitors with richly swirling red-and-white images on a ceiling fresco hand-painted by Italian-born artist Lino Mario. The fresco showcases saucy cherubs, pan pipe-toting satyrs, leering goats and swirling bodies of beautiful nymphs known as “The Luscious Ladies of Red.”



The Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan partnered with author, designer and potter Jonathan Adler – a Palm Beach regular – to custom-design each of its 309 guest rooms and suites, including artwork selected for each room. The rooms feature exclusive furnishings designed by Adler, one-of-a kind art commissions by notable artists Donald “Drawbertson” Robertson, Leila Jeffries and Jenna Snyder-Phillips, and classic photographs by Slim Aarons.

The resort’s whimsical take on Palm Beach style is reflected in the design of its bamboo wallpaper, tasseled Chinoiserie console tables, Sputnik-like light fixtures, and bathrooms that include hidden-jewel box nooks with bright, bold pops of color.



The Brazilian Court, a Spanish Colonial gem of a hotel tucked within private courtyards in manicured Palm Beach only blocks away from Worth Avenue and the Atlantic Ocean, is home to the Paul Fisher Gallery – the namesake gallery of the Palm Beach art curator of more than 25 years. The gallery’s collection ranges from modern art to contemporary classic, with exhibitions that rotate frequently to offer fresh, new art for hotel guests. Oil paintings, photography, graphic design and sculptures are featured. Gallery artists include Al Razza, Fiona Ai, Joseph Conrad-Ferm, John “Crash” Matos, Steven Manolis and Serge Strosberg.



When The Breakers Palm Beach was rebuilt in 1926 in the Italian Renaissance style inspired by the Villa Medici in Rome, 73 artists from Italy were commissioned to create the frescoed and artisan-gilded public spaces that still welcome visitors today, beginning with the hotel lobby’s 200-foot-long hand–painted ceiling depicting flora and fauna, gods and goddesses, and free-form decoration. Skilled artistry is on view throughout the resort’s magnificent interiors, including the frescoed ceiling of the Mediterranean Ballroom, the elaborate wall paintings and domed ceiling of The Circle, and the Gold Room’s gold-leaf ceiling with 44 hand-painted portraits of Renaissance rulers and New World explorers. An heirloom silk and wool tapestry collection and carefully curated art are sprinkled across the public spaces, restaurants and guest rooms at this timeless oceanfront property.