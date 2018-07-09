Business, Fashion, Look

Tamara Mellon, the Jimmy Choo co-founder, is starting over with Leave Him On Red

on/Comments closed

Tamara Mellon Launches Leave Him On Red Collection.

Tamara Mellon co-founded Jimmy Choo in 1996 and 20 years later, she is still obsessed with shoes but not the traditional way of doing things, as the British fashion designer, businesswoman, and magazine editor says.

“So I’m starting over. This is my reboot (pun intended). I’m redefining luxury and doing what I do best: designing shoes and breaking rules,” said Tamara Mellon about her passion for shoes and the new brand Tamara Mellon. The new women’s luxury footwear brand launched its Leave Him On Red collection featuring La La Anthony, Angie Harmon and Denise Vasi.

Tamara Mellon Launches Leave Him On Red Collection2018

Tamara Mellon Launches Leave Him On Red Collection; photos: www.tamaramellon.com

Tamara Mellon’s collection is a play on the term leave him on read, inspired by the Cardi B song, “I Do,” from Invasion of Privacy, a phrase for when you stop responding to someone’s messages. It features three actresses, La La Anthony, Angie Harmon and Denise Vasi. Each of the women shares personal leave him on read stories while wearing shoes from the Leave Him On Red collection. The edition includes three new red sandals (Ombre ($475), Prism ($795), and Hue ($425), and each one comes with a red Smith & Cult nail polish appropriately named Leave Him On Red.

“I’ve been around the block (more than once, in killer heels). I know what women need, and want. My shoes are designed by and for women. They’re for leaning in, climbing ladders, shattering ceilings, walking out, school drop offs, making an entrance, and re-writing rules. If you love something, we want to know. If you feel we can do better, we really want to know,” Mellon explains her high-end brand’s philosophy.

“If you read between the lines, or lack thereof, to leave someone on read is about much more than not texting back,” Mellon says. “It means knowing your worth enough to be able to recognize when someone else doesn’t, and having the strength to move forward without them. This campaign recognizes confident and fearless women who’ve demonstrated this in their personal lives and careers.”

Tamara Mellon Launches Leave Him On Red Collection2018-Angie_Harmon

Tamara Mellon Launches Leave Him On Red Collection; photos: www.tamaramellon.com; “It’s about self-respect— knowing that no matter what, we are all special, unique, and precious. We are all worth something. We have value, and we deserve to be treated that way.” – Angie Harmon

In addition to sharing their personal leave him on read stories, the women explained how they’d define the term in their own words. Their candid answers include:

“Leave her, him, anyone on read means you’re just not f**king with them at that moment. You’re just not vibing with them or you just don’t feel they deserve your time or response.” – La La Anthony.

“It’s about self-respect— knowing that no matter what, we are all special, unique, and precious. We are all worth something. We have value, and we deserve to be treated that way.” – Angie Harmon.

“It means slimming down the guest list, so to speak. It means don’t do that, it’s not appropriate, I don’t stand for that. It means no. No thank you.” – Denise Vasi.

Tamara Mellon Launches Leave Him On Red Collection2018-Denise_Vasi

Tamara Mellon Launches Leave Him On Red Collection – Denise Vasi ; photo: www.tamaramellon.com

Tamara Mellon Launches Leave Him On Red Collection 2018

Tamara Mellon Leave Him On Red Collection with La La Anthony; photo: www.tamaramellon.com

Related posts:

Jimmy Choo Cruise Collection - 2016Jimmy Choo cashes in on sterling fall as profit and revenue grow Jimmy Choo company for saleNow on sale: Jimmy Choo (the whole company) Jimmy Choo Shoes and accessoriesJimmy Choo auctioned off to US fashion brand Michael Kors for £900m BEOPLAY E8 - TRUE WIRELESS THAT EMBRACES REAL SOUND-Beoplay E8. Leave your ears wanting more doettling Collector Rooms photoThese luxurious Collector Rooms leave no wish unfulfilled
Tagged: