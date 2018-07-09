2019 Discovery LXE from Fleetwood RV defines Class A motorhome luxury

The 2019 Discovery LXE is a true testament to listening to our dealers and customer.

The 2019 Discovery LXE is available in five spacious floorplans filled with upscale features typically found on higher priced luxury models. Standard features include an exterior 48” LED TV, integrated roof-mounted patio awning, polished porcelain tile, beautiful Villa residential-style furniture, an Aqua-hot system for coach heat and hot water, a full tile shower, front zone tile floor heat, a cook’s kitchen with residential refrigerator and induction cooktop; a 10” in-dash touchscreen, Bose sound bar, and a firefly command center for house electronics. An optional Technology package offers a Bluetooth speaker porch light, Wi-Fi extender, cell booster, a 160-watt solar panel and Collision Avoidance from Mobile Eye.

The 2019 Discovery LXE provides power for any type of road trip while maintaining an incredibly comfortable ride. Discovery LXE rides on a Freightliner Custom Chassis and integrates Fleetwood RV’s iconic Power Bridge frame. Floorplans range from 40 feet to 44 feet in length with a 380HP Cummins engine on shorter models or 450HP on longer models.

“The 2019 Discovery LXE is a true testament to listening to our dealers and customers. We’ve worked with our dealers on every aspect of Discovery LXE, from design to pricing,” said Pat Terveer, Vice President and General Manager of REV Recreation Group, “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built with our dealers. Discovery LXE offers an innovative design and well-appointed amenities at a competitive price point.”

MSRP for the 2019 Discovery LXE starts at $345,833 with special introductory pricing available now at Fleetwood RV dealers across the U.S. and Canada.

The REV Guardian, an ambulance wrapped in Level IIIA ballistic protection with run flat tire inserts

REV Ambulance Group, a division of REV Group, Inc. (REVG), a manufacturer of industry-leading specialtyvehicle brands, has announced the launch of the first ambulance to provide built-in ballistic protection for paramedics and EMTs.

The REV Guardian was designed in response to the increasing threats faced by first responders. The Guardian is a fully functioning ambulance wrapped in Level IIIA ballistic protection. This provides protection for first responders’ entire bodies in the same manner that commonly-issued ballistic vests and helmets protect the chest and head.