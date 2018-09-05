Top Surprising Luxury Real Estate Markets in the U.S.

You deserve the best. You’ve lived in your modest home long enough. You’ve saved your money and you want luxury real estate everyone will envy, especially your family and friends. You love them, but it’s always nice to be on top. Forbes magazine knows all things luxurious; after all, it’s content is money-based. It offers the following as surprising luxury real estate markets popping up in 2018 and beyond.

1. Southeast Coast – Beaches and Beauty

Apparently, Forbes isn’t the only one that believes the southeast coast of the United States is filled with luxury real estate. The Wall Street Journal reports more people have turned their Florida vacation homes into their full-time residences, and who can blame them? Florida isn’t the only place where luxury real estate abounds, however. Georgia and South Carolina put luxury on the southeast coastal map with stunning properties in Golden Isles and Hilton Head Island, respectively.

2. Montana – Bozeman to be Exact

If you don’t want the heat and humidity that accompanies life in the southern states, head north to Montana and enjoy majestic beauty mixed with cooler weather. Bozeman, Montana has surprised many by becoming a luxury real estate giant. The tech industry fuels residents’ pocketbooks up there, and many also love its quality of life. Outdoor sports are how people spend their weekends, the real estate market is booming in Bozeman. Its county, Gallatin, has the highest growth over the last 25 years.

3. Brooklyn – Yep, Brooklyn!’

What was once an alternative to the expense of Manhattan has now come into its own. Brooklyn, New York has defined urban redevelopment, and it offers plenty of luxurious real estate property for those who long to live in the Big Apple. In fact, according to Forbes, “Dumbo, Fort Greene, Greenpoint, Carroll Gardens, and Park Slope all rank among the most expensive neighborhoods in New York City.” Who would’ve thought that Brooklyn would become the lap of luxury in NYC? Serious urban redevelopment!

4. Portsmouth, New Hampshire – “Greatest Small Town”

National Geographic calls Portsmouth, New Hampshire the greatest small town in the U.S. It is noted for its love of entrepreneurs and food. Stoic and beautiful, you will find plenty of luxury real estate alongside a growing job and wage market. You’d better act quickly if you want to check out the beautiful homes in Portsmouth, however. Availability has hit a low. People are snatching up available properties quickly, so if this city is on your list, plan a visit to shop what’s left of the residential properties.

5. Park City, Utah – Skiing, Hiking, and So Much More

Finally, this city didn’t make it on Forbes list but it deserves mention. Few areas in the United States are more beautiful than Park City, Utah, and it understands luxury real estate just as well as the other four entries in this post. Tourist and family-friendly, Park City has it all from hiking to skiing to unbelievable spas sure to leave you feeling pampered beyond your wildest dreams. Real estate is affordable in Utah, and you’ll receive more bang for your buck in Park City than other parts of the country.

You want it all and you deserve it all. Find your luxury home in one of the five cities above today. No more champagne taste on a beer budget. Diamonds are a girl’s (and guy’s) best friend.