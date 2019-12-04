Objets Nomades at design miami/2019: remarkable design and intelligent functionality

Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades is an ever-expanding furniture collection of limited, collectible furniture inspired by the House’s DNA and by reinterpretations of its travel spirit. The interwoven nature of Louis Vuitton’s savoir-faire with the discerning eye of world-renowned designers has created inventive shapes, materials, and products—a tradition that continues with the Objets Nomades.

Pieces from the furniture collection have been imagined by some of today’s most creative designers: Patricia Urquiola, India Mahdavi, Atelier Oï, Atelier Biagetti, Barber and Osgerby, Fernando and Humberto Campana, Damien Langlois- Meurinne, Raw Edges, Zanellato/Bortotto, Marcel Wanders, Tokujin Yoshioka, Nendo, André Fu, and Andrew Kudless.

The San Francisco-based designer’s new piece features undulating, smoothly polished oak shelves – flowing forms that resemble rocks eroded over time – that are held in perfect tension by rich leather straps. Swell Wave Shelf is an elegant addition to the collection

Until December 8th at Paradise Plaza in Miami Design District, Louis Vuitton also presents an exclusive exhibition showcasing its savoir-faire. The event is a unique opportunity to discover the Objets Nomades and explore their celebrated combination of remarkable design and intelligent functionality. Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades will be on show at Design Miami/ from December 4th to 8th, 2019.