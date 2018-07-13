Four Seasons Hotel George V unveils new 720m² of Luxurious Space Dedicated to Wellness

Four Seasons Hotel George V , Paris unveils its new Le Spa this July, described as “a sanctuary of haute couture tailor-made, results-driven treatments.”

The brand new luxury spa, spread over 720m², includes a 17-metre (55-foot) mosaic-lined swimming pool, vitality pool with hydro-massage water experience circuit heated to 34°C, a 90 m² cutting-edge fitness room, and a stylish hair salon. In addition to the five single treatment rooms, two luxury hammams for men and women and a Spa Suite for couple treatments.

Renowned Parisian interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon has created a space that is at once bright, modern and elegant drawing on ancient spa traditions, with a colour palette of light grey and silver tones. Inspiration from Greek, Roman and Turkish mosaic patterns lies alongside carefully curated pieces of modern art and spectacular floral compositions designed by Jeff Leatham. “We meticulously selected materials, furniture and pieces of art that embody the spirit codes and harmony of the hotel, both classic and resolutely contemporary,” comments Rochon.

A selection of brand new Signature Experiences has been developed to harness the core spirit of the Spa. Highlights include a Kobido traditional Japanese facelift, an Alaena organic certified bio anti-ageing treatment, and a Dr Burgener escape designed especially for the Spa.

Le Spa offers a menu of treatments tailor-made to provide the best results from the most reputable French and international brands. Le Spa proposes personalized experiences addressing the needs of all skin types, using a hand-picked collection of products and techniques developed in conjunction with globally recognised Spa and beauty experts.

“Focusing on results-orientated, non-invasive, manual skincare techniques has been key in my approach to offering our guests the very best in unique, made-to-measure, innovative skincare solutions,” said Nathalie Delclos, Spa Director of Le Spa with 12 years’ experience of Four Seasons Spas.