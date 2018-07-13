SureFly hybrid-electric VTOL Multi-Copter aircraft is reinventing the helicopter

SureFly wants to change the helicopter industry. Now is the era of VTOLs and the time to discover the affordable, easy-to-pilot, safe answer to personal flight.

The SureFly is a two-place, hybrid-electric VTOL multi-copter aircraft developed by Workhorse in Loveland, Ohio. It is designed to carry about 400 pounds of payload approximately 70 miles, at a speed of about 70 mph, day or night. The aircraft uses a fly-by-wire flight control system designed to maintain the flight envelope of the aircraft.

With eight independent motors, each driving its own rotor system, the aircraft has the system redundancy required to land safely should a motor fail. A parachute deploys as the final backup if the aircraft encounters an unsafe situation. The aircraft is quiet, comfortable, and practical.

“With our tech expertise developing carbon fiber drones and electric battery powered vehicles, we now showcase our two person, 8 rotor helicopter. This hybrid aircraft is designed for a short hop application with an estimated 70 mile range. In addition the SureFly packs an on-board fully redundant backup battery system. The

four carbon fiber arms fold down providing a small footprint to store inside a standard garage,” says the company.

Workhorse Group announced that its SureFly Multi-Copter will be ready to fly during the July 24 afternoon air show at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018. The flight is in conjunction with AirVenture’s Innovations Day activities throughout the grounds.

“We are thrilled to fly this year at EAA AirVenture after introducing SureFly for the first time at last year’s event,” said Steve Burns, CEO of Workhorse Group. “As we work with the FAA through the type certification process, we appreciate the opportunity to publicly demonstrate our exciting progress at The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration.”

All Things Innovation at AirVenture 2018

The cutting-edge technology and products that will drive general aviation’s next generation will come together at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018 on Tuesday, July 24, with a full Innovations Day of programming and events on the AirVenture grounds.

The daylong series of only-at-Oshkosh events brings together the brightest minds in aviation innovation. Topics will include electric and hybrid powerplant technology, artificial intelligence in the cockpit, future avionics, uses of unmanned aircraft, and more. The packed schedule of events concludes with An Evening With Innovators at Theater in the Woods, featuring with the third annual Founder’s Innovation Prize judging and program. In addition, Aviation Gateway Park features more than 20 new exhibitors demonstrating new technology throughout the week.

“EAA members thrive on the ‘what’s next’ — the new technology and innovations in general aviation,” said Dave Chaimson, EAA’s vice president of marketing and business development. “Many of the innovations seen at Oshkosh over the past five decades are now commonplace in aviation. There’s no place better than Oshkosh, and its connection with the community’s leading manufacturers and service providers, to provide world-class educational experiences to engage in aviation’s future.”