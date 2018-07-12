OPENER vehicles will be on display at EAA AirVenture 2018 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin from July 23 to July 29, 2018. The public is invited to view the vehicles in the Innovation Showcase, and also experience three- dimensional flight by operating the vehicles in a virtual reality simulation.

BlackFly is the world’s first ultralight, all-electric, fixed-wing, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. The single-seat personal aerial vehicle (PAV) is built by Californian company Opener. The new flying car is simple to master and requires no formal licensing (in U.S.) or special skills to operate safely. “Though BlackFly has full amphibious capabilities, it is primarily designed to easily operate from small grassy areas and

travel distances of up to 25 miles at a speed of 62 mph (U.S. restriction).” commented eaa. The only place to see newly revealed aircraft is Innovation Showcase at AirVenture 2018.

Additional features include super charging capable (under 30 minutes), low noise signature, geofence-capable, automatic return-to-home button (localized training feature), and ballistic parachute option available.

“The future of aviation begins today,” said Alan Eustace, director at OPENER and former senior vice president of knowledge at Google. “The dream of flight, which was so difficult and expensive to obtain, will soon be within the reach of millions. OPENER is putting the fun back into flying and opening up a new world of possibilities.”

“I just saw the future. Watching BlackFly take flight just blew me away. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Darren Pleasance, member of EAA’s board of directors. “The magnitude of innovation that OPENER has been driving in electric motors, aerodynamics, and VTOL operations is stunning and inspiring. OPENER has made a huge step forward in bringing the Jetsons’ world to life.”

“A flying car that will not require a pilot’s licence to operate has been unveiled in California. BlackFly can travel for up to 25 miles (40km) at a speed of 62mph.Its makers say it will eventually cost the same as a typical sports-utility car, but early models will be more expensive,” wrote bbc.com

“OPENER is re-energizing the art of flight with a safe and affordable flying vehicle that can free its operators from the everyday restrictions of ground transportation,” said Marcus Leng, OPENER CEO. “We will offer competitive pricing in an endeavor to democratize three-dimensional personal transportation. Safety has been our primary driving goal in the development of this new technology. OPENER will be introducing this innovation in a controlled and responsible manner. Even though not required by FAA regulations, BlackFly operators will be required to successfully complete the FAA private pilot written examination and also complete company-mandated vehicle familiarization and operator training.”

The OPENER team has spent the last nine years in stealth mode, designing, developing, and testing new innovative technologies, which have now evolved into the zero-emission BlackFly vehicles. Fault-tolerant design and triple-modular redundancy reside at the core of these vehicles. Eight propulsion systems, spread across two wings, provide for multiple-failure security. Years of continuous testing, combined with 1,000+ flights and 10,000+ miles flown, form the bedrock of OPENER’s development program.