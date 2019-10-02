Art in Resonance is proving hotel art has entered a new era

‘Never-before-seen’ commissioned art pieces by Elise Morin and Saya Woolfalk are now on public view until 15 November, alongside Iván Navarro’s popular installation titled ‘HOME’.

The Peninsula Hotels launched the next chapter of their global contemporary art programme ‘Art in Resonance’ with a celebration held at The Peninsula Paris attended by art and fashion world notables Kerby Jean-Raymond, Selby Drummond and Olivia Palermo. Immersive, newly commissioned art installations from Japan-born, New York-based artist Saya Woolfalk and local French artist, Elise Morin are now available to view until 15 November. Chilean-born Iván Navarro’s neon sculpture ‘HOME’ – also commissioned by The Peninsula Hotels – makes a welcome return, following its reveal at the Hong Kong launch of Art in Resonance during March of this year.

The Peninsula Hotels’ celebrated, commission-based contemporary art programme ‘Art in Resonance’ was launched in Hong Kong in March of 2019. The luxury hospitality brand served as the Official Hotel Partner of Art Basel Hong Kong, and unveiled its multi-year, global art initiative with a stunning array of new immersive commissions at its flagship. Artists on view in Hong Kong included Iván Navarro (b. 1967 Chile), Janet Echelman (b. 1966 United States), MINAX (founded 2005, China) and Timothy Paul Myers (b. 1972 Australia).

After Paris, ‘Art in Resonance’ will return to The Peninsula Hong Kong in March 2020 to reveal a new set of inspiring installations to kick-start the city’s Art Month. Following Hong Kong, art lovers can view a selection of ‘Art in Resonance’ pieces at The Peninsula Tokyo in April 2020, where a further local artist commission will be added to the programme.

All three of the works currently displayed in Paris are designed to generate meaningful conversations.

“Woolfalk investigates an expanded definition of cultural diversity; she draws you in with her dazzling, immersive projections that imagine a post-racial utopia. Morin’s work also uses beauty to draw the viewer in, referencing landscape and nature while focusing on the ‘life-cycle’ of man-made objects and their material burden on this planet, while Navarro uses space and light to

encourage its audience to reimagine the concept of home,” said Bettina Prentice, co-curator of Art in Resonance.

Isolde Brielmaier, co-curator of Art in Resonance added: “For the Paris iteration, Bettina and I once again worked together with The Peninsula Hotels to identify emerging and mid-career artists whose work addresses important issues of our time. By commissioning new work directly from the artists and providing financial and logistical support, The Peninsula Hotels has enabled dream projects to become a reality.”

A feast for more than the eyes

A special art-inspired, three-course menu is now being served in the hotel’s Le Lobby restaurant during lunch and dinner for the duration of the ‘Art in Resonance’ installation. The meal will start with a labyrinth-style autumnal butternut squash rosette, which plays with perspective and volume through the presence of recurring motifs. Diners will then be treated with a Mondrian- inspired autumn vegetable and freshwater fish dish, drawing on the artist’s abstract work to deliver a strikingly original and colourful plate. The experience is then made complete with a chocolate yuzu pyramid dessert inspired by the ‘Art in Resonance’ logo. The menu is priced at 60 Euros per person.