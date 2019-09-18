Art is in the hotel: four resident artists offering visitors a colourful visual and sensory delight

Resident Artists: Château Saint-Martin welcomes two artists this season

With Vence long-considered a magnet for some of the world’s greatest artists, Château Saint-Martin & Spa invited two of Europe’s finest multi-medium creatives to exhibit at the hotel throughout the 2019 season. Permeating the hotel’s scenic French gardens, Chapel and Gallery, the works of two of Spain and France’s finest artistic exports, Manolo Valdés and Moroccan-born French artist Erick Ifergan took centre stage and offered guests and hotel visitors a colourful visual and sensory delight.

Following the resounding success of the hotel’s reimagined Chapel last year, where Erick Ifergan transformed the space with an expansive floor-to-ceiling magical mural of the ‘Tree of Life’, the Château Saint-Martin invited the artist back with several paintings and ceramic creations joining the gallery. In the gardens, four impressive Valdés bronze sculptures are strategically peppered around the hotel’s grounds to delight guests in discovering a fairy-tale-like figure at every turn.

Art is in the Garden: Tony Cragg Sculptures at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Following the successful exhibition of Venet works in 2018, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc teamed up with Sir Anthony Cragg as their artistic partner for 2019.

Tony Cragg has featured in a great many museum exhibitions and is highly collected around the world. Notable exhibitions include Yorkshire Sculpture Park, The State Hermitage Museum,St Petersburg, representing Britain at the 43rd Venice Biennale in 1988, and winning the Turner Prize in the same year. Working with Tony Cragg and Blain|Southern the exhibition features five works: “Tommy”, the stunning “Contradiction” and “3D Incident” set either side of the main entrance, with a further two works in the main grounds: “Caught Dreaming” and “Elliptical Column”.

The gardens and atmosphere of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc compliment the works, embracing their form, creating a powerful dialogue that both surprises yet at the same is in harmony with this Oetker Collection hospitality masterpiece.

At Le Bristol Paris guests are invited for a surreal night sleep in their Paris Suite, heisted by radical pop artist Bertand Lavier and transformed into a ‘live-in’ exhibit. Inspired by the Disney story about Mickey and Minnie’s adventures in a modern art museum, the living room of this lavishly elegant suite has become a ‘thought bubble’ from Lavier’s mind, with cartoon characters jumping off the page into sculptures set in a technicolour space.

The work, an extension of Bertrand Lavier’s Walt Disney Productions series, continues in Le Bristol Paris gardens where three-meter-high brilliantly bright sculptures confront guests amidst the nurtured elegance.