Le Bristol Paris x Bertrand Lavier: a surreal luxury suite inspired by Walt Disney comic strip

This Parisian suite invites guests to live in a work of art, a total immersion in the imaginary world of a pioneering radical artist. Guests can stay at Le Bristol Paris’ Suite by Bertrand Lavier with rates beginning at 11,000 euros per night.

Le Bristol Paris invites guests for a surreal night sleep in their Paris Suite, heisted by radical pop artist Bertand Lavier and transformed into a ‘live-in’ exhibit.

Inspired by the Disney story about Mickey and Minnie’s adventures in a modern art museum, the living room of this elegant suite has become a ‘thought bubble’ from Lavier’s mind, with cartoon characters jumping off the page into sculptures set in a technicolour space.

The suite’s salon was transformed just like the museum in the Disney comics: the floor is swathed in a zingy purple carpet and minimalist modern furniture stands in relief against vivid yellow and green walls.

Bertrand Lavier’s sculptures and canvases in pop colours are inspired by the Walt Disney comic strip.

The work, an extension of Bertrand Lavier’s Walt Disney Productions series, continues in Le Bristol Paris gardens where three-meter-high brilliantly bright sculptures confront guests amidst the nurtured elegance.

Lavier’s work has been shown in numerous solo exhibitions around the world from the Pompidou Centre to Louis Vuitton Tokyo.

This surprising journey in fiction stops only when you return to the reality of the Paris Suite’s other rooms, which retain their Louis XVI luxurious elegance, a rather surreal contrast.

“Enjoy a total immersion with Le Bristol’s Art at Le Bristol package, including two nights in the Suite Paris by Bertrand Lavier, tasting in the exclusive wine cellar and dinner with the artist at Epicure restaurant upon availability. Included are American breakfast, VIP round-trip transfer, as well as a private tour of the exhibition at the kamel mennour Gallery,” said Le Bristol Paris.