Trench Coats Autumn/Winter 2019-2020: just untraditional enough to feel dynamic

The hero pieces that are worthy of investment.

A supremely versatile layer, the trench coat is the classic that continues to do battle with unpredictable forecasts. The trench coats have been the lifeblood of British wardrobes since World War I, when the style was commissioned as part of military uniform.

“As for Autumn – Winter 2019/ 2020, Riccardo Tisci’s slogan-stamped update and Kenzo’s reversibles are among the coat options just untraditional enough to feel dynamic”, say Harrods’ fashion experts.

In The Trenches: See how Burberry, Saint Laurent, Lemaire, Canada Goose, or Kenzo are Reimagining an outerwear icon.

Burberry Horseferry Trench Coat

This Burberry trench coat recalls the rebellious edge of Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection. Woven from lightweight cotton gabardine, the distinctive style nods to the statement elements displayed upon the runway with rows of polished press studs and darting motifs from the Horseferry print.

Dark Military Khaki Westminster Heritage Trench Coat by Burberry

Spun from pure cotton gabardine – created by Thomas Burberry in 1879 – this premium garment sports the brand’s signature check to its undercollar and lining. Finished with the distinctive shoulder epaulets, gun flap, and storm shield, the Westminster Heritage Trench Coat will seamlessly elevate any ensemble to a new layer of luxury.

Saint Laurent Trench Coat (ColourGrey)

Imbued with masculine elegance, Saint Laurent Trench Coat from pure cotton draws on traditional influences,resulting in a classic longline silhouette with a waist tie and shoulder epaulettes.

Kenzo Reversible Long Trench Coat from pure cotton (Colour Beige)

Boasting a reversible design for versatile styling options, this new-season Kenzo trench coat is nothing like we’ve ever seen before from the Italian brand. Crafted from cotton, the design boasts a traditional collared silhouette to one side, while the alternative offersmesh and constrast panelsto create a contemporary twist on your colder days.

Burberry Chelsea Heritage Trench Coat

The Chelsea Heritage trench coat is Burberry’s slimmest style, with a clean-cut silhouette and narrow shoulders. Crafted in cotton gabardine which was first invented by Thomas Burberry in 1879, the tightly woven weatherproof fabric protects against the elements, making it a classic for all seasons and occasions.

Vivienne Westwood Double-Breasted Oversized Trench Coat (Colour Navy)

The oversized cotton silhouette boasts a prestigious double-breasted structure with smart notched lapels and shoulder epaulettes. Wear the vintage-inspired design belted for a close fit or open over smart ensembles to reveal a lustrous patterned lining.

Canada Goose Crew Trench Coat (Green)

Ideal for layering and transeasonal styling, Canada Goose Crew Trench Coat’s design boasts adjustable cuffs and a drawstring hem to keep cold weather out and retain heat.

Lemaire Long Double-Breasted Trench Coat (Colour Black)

This Lemaire trench coat with detachable lapel peaks is rendered in durable cotton. The double-breasted structure is framed with notched lapels and adjustable buckle cuffs, while shoulder epaulettes and additional lapel peaks affirm the handsome aesthetic required by every discerning gentleman.